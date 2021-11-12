NLA has started its plan of clamping down on illegal Banker To Banker operators

So far 10 people have been arrested in a joint operation

NLA said they want to clear the system of the illegal operations denying the state of the due revenue

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Accra -The National Lottery Authority(NLA) yesterday, November 11, 2021, started its plan of clamping down on illegal private lotto operators (Banker To Banker ).

A team drawn from the police, military, and lotto task force from the NLA set out yesterday to clear the system of the illegal operations denying the state of the due revenue.

Public Relations Manager of NLA, Goodfellow Dei Ofei, said the operation which took place in Tiafa, Achimota, and Amasaman led to the arrests of ten operators, made up of one female and nine males.

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammy Awuku Photo credit: National Lottery Authority

Source: Facebook

In September this year, the authority, announced its intention to go after the activities of illegal private lottery operators.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The NLA set out a pre-qualification phase of the licensing regime where the operators were given a one-month window period to register with the NLA in view of the preparedness to operate Private lottery.

After the one-month grace period, 140 companies registered but 70 were disqualified because those entities could not meet the criteria.

It then set their license fee and asked the qualified companies to proceed with the process and get licensed.

"The NLA gave the illegal operators a fair opportunity to rectify their situation with us, but it is obvious the recalcitrant ones want us to face them squarely. We have sent our men into the regions to arrest and prosecute anyone operating illegally without the requisite license or authorization," Dei Ofei said.

The NLA PRO said the activity to clamp down on illegal operators will not be a nine-day wonder.

The arrests come barely three months after NPP bigwig, Sammy Awuku, took over as the director-general of the NLA.

Awuku has quickly moved to revolutionize the operations of the lottery authority, seeking to make the organisation more profitable and competitive in a fast-paced and constantly-evolving digital environment.

The director-general has also made restoring the public’s trust in the NLA and its operations a central focus of his management.

Sammy Awuku hosts Ghanaian celebs at NLA meeting

In other news, Sammy Awuku, recently hosted a number of Ghanaian celebrities at a stakeholder meeting in Accra.

The purpose of the meeting was to reach out to the celebrity zone in Ghana and rope them into helping revamp the lottery industry in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Sammy Awuku indicated that he understood the role of celebs and brand influencers in Ghana and wanted to tap into their wealth of experience when it comes to social media.

Source: Yen.com.gh