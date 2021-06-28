Opoku Onyinah: Former Pentecost Chairman Celebrates Diana Hamilton for her Award

Former Church of Pentecost Chairman, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, has congratulated his church member, Diana Hamilton

This was after the gospel artiste won the Artiste of the Year at the just ended VGMA 22

The Church of Pentecost has been stunning the country with its exploits and achievements lately

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has celebrated Diana Hamilton on winning the Artiste of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA 22).

Sharing a picture of the gospel artiste on his Twitter handle, the former chairman indicated that they are proud of her achievement and she is possessing the nation.

Diana Hamilton, who is a member of the Church of Pentecost, beat all the secular artistes who were also nominated for the prize including Sarkodie, Kidi, Medikal, Kuami Eugene, and Kofi Kinaata.

See Professor Opoku Onyinah's Twitter post below:

After Diana was declared winner, music star KiDi, known in private life as Dennis Dwamena, spoke after losing out on the ultimate at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA 22).

Below were some of the comments on the former chairman's congratulatory post:

@kophipizzle indicated it was an act of God:

The Holy Spirit is at work

@ElikplimKing replying to @OpokuOnyinah and @dianaahamilton commented:

Congratulations Diana for winning the artist of the year.

Isaac Mensah Larbi with the handle @Larbson added:

Congratulations dear

Source: Facebook

In an earlier report, Rudolph Mensah, a member of the church shared on his Facebook handle, a clinic with residence for medical staff that was built at Kultamise in the North East Region of Ghana.

The infrastructure was dedicated by Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of the church, and assisted by Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, the General Secretary, as well as Apostle Sylvester Arhin, an Executive Council Member on June 24, 2021.

Source: Yen