The EPA has announced a nationwide ban on polystyrene foam products, including takeaway packs, effective 1 January 2027

The move followed a directive by President John Dramani Mahama and forms part of efforts to combat plastic pollution and protect the environment

Manufacturers and consumers have been urged to transition to sustainable alternatives ahead of the deadline

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has announced a nationwide ban on the production, importation, distribution, sale, and use of polystyrene foam products, commonly known as Styrofoam or “takeaway packs”, effective January 1, 2027.

The directive follows a policy announcement by President John Dramani Mahama on June 5, 2025 during World Environment Day celebrations.

The EPA, helmed by Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse, declares a nationwide ban on takeaway packs and Styrofoam products in Ghana by 2027. Photo credit: Professor Ama Browne Klutse/Facebook & Getty Images.

Source: Facebook

According to the EPA, the move is part of government efforts to combat plastic pollution and safeguard the environment.

EPA's ban covers expanded polystyrene foam

In a statement issued by the EPA on Monday, May 25, 2026, it said the ban will cover all forms of expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam used for human and commercial activities.

This includes food packaging containers and takeaway packs; disposable cups and plates; foam packs used by restaurants, chop bars, and food vendors; ceiling and insulation materials; foam mattresses and bedding; and packaging and cushioning materials.

EPS products used for medical, scientific, laboratory, and diagnostic purposes will be exempt, subject to approval by the relevant regulator.

It also EPA said manufacturers, importers, distributors, and users of polystyrene foam products must begin transitioning to safer, reusable, recyclable, and environmentally sustainable alternatives.

EPA to embark on stakeholder engagement drive

Ahead of the 2027 deadline, the Authority said it would undertake nationwide stakeholder engagement, public education, and technical consultations.

It also plans to strengthen compliance monitoring, regulatory inspections, and enforcement preparedness.

The EPA will work with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, port authorities, customs officials, and industry regulators to ensure effective enforcement.

It further urged the public to support the measure by adopting sustainable consumption practices and environmentally friendly packaging alternatives, adding that the directive forms part of national efforts to protect public health, improve sanitation, and promote sustainable development.

“Protecting the environment is our collective responsibility,” the Authority said.

Read the X post below:

EPA's anti-galamsey team attack

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that an Environmental Protection Authority team was reportedly attacked by illegal miners during an operation near Obuasi.

A team of journalists covering the EPA operation was reportedly caught up in the attack and also involved in a road crash.

The Environmental Protection Authority has undertaken compliance and enforcement operations in the Ashanti Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh