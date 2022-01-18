Claudia Maame Adwoa Quartey, a brilliant Ghanaian lady has graduated from the University of Ghana together with her husband

The beautiful couple were undergraduate students together at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where they first met

Their successful love story has inspired many social media users after it was shared online upon their graduation

A brilliant and beautiful Ghanaian lady, Claudia Maame Adwoa Quartey and her husband Isaac are receiving massive congratulatory messages on social media after graduating together.

Popular blogger, Edward Asare, who made the story public on his LinkedIn handle indicated that the duo met when they were undergraduate students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

"During their first year of marriage, they outlined their goals of which one was attaining their master's degree. At the time she had already attained her second degree. They pursued this dream by applying to the University of Ghana. He chose a master of arts in Organizational Leadership and Governance whiles she read a master of science in International Business," he reported.

A Ghanaian lady Claudia and her husband who graduated with master's degrees together

Heartwarming comments from social media users

Lots of netizens were inspired by Claudia and Isaac's story as many of them rushed into the comment section to drop some of their thoughts.

Ruby Borley Borquaye commented:

Congratulations Claudia Maame Adwoa Quartey and your better half. You guys are simply amazing.

Auguster Asantewa Boateng indicated:

My daring couple. Congratulations once again to my sister Claudia Maame Adwoa Quartey and hubby, my hype man Isaac Owusu Boadi

Phoebe Pappoe said:

A great piece. An inspiring one. Congratulations Claudia Maame Adwoa Quartey and @Isaac Owusu-Boadi

Couple graduate with first and second class degrees

In a similar story, a Ghanaian man has recently taken to social media to share a piece of exciting news.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @fuji_nero had him sharing that he along with his lovely wife successfully graduated from the University of Ghana with a masters degree in Medical Physics.

"My wife and I graduated today from the University of Ghana with a master's degree in Medical Physics. Congratulations to us."

The husband graduated first in his class with his wife came second.

Source: YEN.com.gh