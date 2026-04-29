Popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Roja's throwback prophecy about a high rate of accidents in Ghana in the year 2026 has resurfaced, causing a stir online

This came after reports emerged on social media indicating that a University of Cape Coast lecturer and his teaching assistant had died after a fatal accident

Following the tragic incident and recent reports from the Ghana National Fire Service, it is believed Prophet Roja's prediction could be manifesting

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An old prophecy of Prophet Roja concerning accidents has resurfaced, causing a stir on the internet.

Prophet Roja’s old prophecy trends again following the UCC lecturer and TA's death. Image credit: Roja

Source: TikTok

On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, it was reported that a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Dr Kwabena Agyemang, and his teaching assistant, Peter Amoadu Asmah, had lost their lives following a fatal road crash at Third Ridge Junction on the Accra Cape Coast Highway.

The tragic incident is reported to have occurred in the early hours of the earlier stated date when a heavily loaded tipper truck was involved in a collision that proved fatal.

According to preliminary accounts, the driver of the tipper truck was said to have attempted to avoid an oncoming vehicle that had veered into its lane while overtaking.

In the process, the truck reportedly lost control and fell onto the victims’ vehicle.

The impact caused extensive damage to the car, leaving both occupants with severe injuries.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after the crash. However, Dr Agyemang and Mr Asmah were later pronounced dead.

The loss has left colleagues and members of the academic community in tears, as news of the incident continues to spread.

The YouTube post announcing the UCC lecturer and his TA’s death is below:

Ghana National Fire Service 2026 accident reports

According to information from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), as reported by Adom Online, there has been a sharp rise in road accidents and victims in the first quarter of 2026.

The report indicated that the GNFS responded to 211 road accidents, with 130 people losing their lives.

The security service claimed there had been a significant rise compared to that of 2025, in which 144 cases were recorded.

Prophet Roja's resurfaced accident prophecy

The death of the UCC lecturer and his TA has drawn the attention of many to a prophecy by Prophet Roja believed to have been recorded before February 2026.

In the resurfaced video, the man of God, who was in a blue-black attire, stated that he had received a vision, claiming that there will be an increase in road accidents in the year 2026, starting from February 8, 2026.

According to the man of God, it could be recorded that the accident rate will have increased in 2026.

“From February 8 next month, there will be a rampant increase in accidents. It would shoot like overflowing water. I have warned you,” he stated.

“If care is not taken, it will set a record that accidents that would occur in 2026 supersede all other years. When I disclose issues like this, many would take it as a joke. I don't say what I haven't seen,” he added.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja delivering the accident prophecy is below:

Prophet Roja prophesies to Captain Smart during his appearance on Onua Maakye. Image credit: Roja, Captain Smart

Source: TikTok

Prophet Roja prophesies to Captain Smart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja prophesied to Captain Smart during his appearance on Onua Maakye.

The preacher shared some family secrets about the media personality's birth and claimed that he would lead the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh