An unidentified Ghanaian woman has recently opened up about her struggles to stop stealing in an interview on Crime Check TV GH

She recounted that her bad habit began at the age of seven when her father who had given birth to numerous children with different women could not properly care for her

The mother of one revealed that she has been to prison four times and that was all because she could not stop herself from stealing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A 30-year-old Ghanaian woman has been granted an interview on the YouTube channel called Crime Check TV GH where she opens up about her stealing expeditions.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the lady sharing that she started stealing at an early age and has been to prison four times because she struggles to quit.

Ghanaian woman in an interview on Crime Check TV GH Photo credit: Crime Check TV GH/YouTube

Source: UGC

How it all started

The remorseful lady recounted that her father had children with a number of women and never took care of the children hence she resorted to stealing to fend for herself.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In the video she revealed that the first time she went to prison was after stealing clothes and was given a two years sentence.

She continued that after being released, life was very difficult hence she decided to go on another stealing expedition and was caught again.

The mother of one revealed that she stole five wigs from a shop and was given a 9-month sentence.

The desire to change from her bad ways

The lady intimated emotionally that she has been struggling to stop taking things that do not belong to her.

She also mentioned that sometimes the things she steals do not even make sense yet she cannot help herself.

The 30-year-old gave a detailed account of all the thefts she has been involved in the video linked below;

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 24-year-old Ghanaian lady has narrated how she was sent to jail for stealing Ghc5 to buy food to feed her three hungry children.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Crime Check TV GH, Akua Akyaa recounted how she landed in prison.

Narrating her story, she said she used to work at a chop bar and had a daily wage of Ghc5. With the Ghc5, she cared for her three little children.

Source: YEN.com.gh