A young professor has recently opened up about how his father nearly pulled him out of school after a prophesy about his academics came up

Ifeanyi shared that a prophet called his father and asked him to his let his son quit school and go learn a trade instead

The young man proved the prophet wrong after successfully going through his education and becoming a young professor

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man has recently taken to social media to narrate how a prophet attempted to discourage him from pursuing higher eduaction because of a vision he had.

In his post on LinkedIn, Ifeanyi shared that one day, his dad received a call from a prophet and informed him that his son, being him, would never achieve academic excellence hence the need to be pulled out of school.

Young professor Photo credit: Ifeanyi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"I was only 8 years old, when a Prophet my dad called to pray boldly declared I will never do well academically. That I should be sent straight to learn trade."

As young as he was, he knew he wanted to become a professor hence was very sad upon hearing what the prophet told him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Ifeanyi shared that after receiving the negative prophesy, he made it his life mission to prove the pastor wrong hence studied hard and put in his best when it came to academics.

Years later, he successfully graduated and became a professor as he envisioned.

"Not only did I become a Professor, I achieved that at a record breaking age. If you don't like it, then don't accept it."

After witnessing his son's success, his father apologized for nearly ruining his life because of a false prophesy.

Former University of Ghana Lecturer Recounts Quitting Teaching due to poor Salary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a former University of Ghana lecturer known as Dr Sulemana Idrissa shared his worries about the low salaries of lecturers in Ghana.

According to the report Sulemana Idrissa revealed that he received more money while studying at the university in the US than he ever did in his full time job as a lecturer.

Sulemana Idrissa recounted that he began working at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) after moving back to Ghana and conditions there were so bad that he resigned and moved to the University of Ghana, Legon.

Source: YEN.com.gh