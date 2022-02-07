A young man has shown a luxurious mud house whose rent goes for Ghc9,795 per day in

The building has an indoor swimming pool and four bedrooms which can house four couples on a vacation

Many who reacted to the video said that they would never spend such a fortune to live in a mud structure

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A real estate content creator, Steven Ndukwu, has made a video of a luxurious mud house that goes for Ghc9,795 per day.

On the outside, the building has a typical hut-house look with a thatched roof. The inside is where the real luxury is as it has a private swimming pool.

The house has a private swimming pool, indoor gym. Photo source: @stevenndukwu

Source: Facebook

It can house four couples

Showing the interior of the house, Steven revealed that the place has an indoor gym, a lounge, and a dining section.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

That is not all, the house has four master bedrooms decorated with African prints. He revealed the building can house 8 people or four couples at the same time.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video gathered thousands of reactions when it was reshared by @gossipmilltv.

Below are some of them:

_ekundharyor said:

"Wo lemme laugh in insufficient Funds."

jeffjeychris said:

"650k for mud house wey fine for inside ......... NO."

brownsonsani said:

"Omo make they carry their indoor luxury house getat."

stonahcartel said:

"Come my village make I show you the real mud house, una wan start oppression with mud house again."

leadem4ever said:

"I am not their target customer so make I close mouth."

damien_richiie_xxix said:

"Why? Why I go pay 650k for a day .. make person no fit take selfie for outsider gate."

real_michealforever asked:

"650k a day how much for land?"

dammy___dc said:

"How much is 1 bedroom apartment for Lekki?"

Young lady showed off her kitchen

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady with the Twitter handle @auntysherry went online to share a photo of a very tiny kitchen.

Suggesting that it is the one in her apartment, the lady said:

"...so I should lose weight because I rent house."

The snap showed that there is hardly enough space between the cabinet and the wall to fit an average-sized person.

Source: YEN.com.gh