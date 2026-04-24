Kwabena Afriyie Akoto-Bamfo, a Ghanaian studying in the US, gave some tips to other African students in the country

The Ghanaian studying abroad said he was sharing the five tips based on his experience in the US as a master's student

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Kwabena Afriyie Akoto-Bamfo, a Ghanaian studying in the United States of America (USA), shared five things that potential and fresh African International students should know.

The Ghanaian student said he was sharing from his experience in the US and believed several African students have similar experiences.

Kwabena Afriyie Akoto-Bamfo, a Ghanaian student in the US, shares five tips international students must know. Photo credit: @askghmedia/X & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, Kwabena Afriyie Akoto-Bamfo said he travelled to pursue a master's degree in sustainability studies.

Kwabena Afriyie Akoto-Bamfo said, contrary to the thinking that students can work and go to school at the same time, the visa granted does not permit any meaningful job beyond certain limits.

"You'll have restricted hours, and even the kind of jobs you can do is also limited. At the end of the day, your student visa is mainly for school and not for work."

Kwabena Afriyie Akoto-Bamfo said the second thing is the tendency to shrink oneself or doubt one's capabilities. He encouraged African international students to be bold at all times.

The third thing he spoke about was intentionality. The US-based Ghanaian said one must be intentional about their association with others. He added that they also need to be cautious.

The final two were on making use of all resources for personal growth and the use of a loan to get your education.

"That is why it is very important to understand how the system works. Credit system, interest system and financial literacy. Because beyond the degree, you are stepping into a financial system that you need to know how it works if you need to grow."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to tips for international students

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@CLUB19ZERO said:

"What adey face for work be this…adey want talk saf then my voice they tremble chale."

@yanyi_ampa24837 wrote:

"Very accurate information."

@Ken_emrys said:

"Hitting the nail on the head."

@1957gallery wrote:

"3y3 asem ooo."

Source: YEN.com.gh