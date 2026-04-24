Blessed Godsbrain Smart has blamed the ongoing power challenges in parts of Ghana on alleged misconduct by some staff of the ECG

He claims that the "dumsor" situation is not solely due to technical or systemic issues, but is being worsened by human factors within the power distribution system

His comments come at a time when many Ghanaians are expressing frustration over erratic power supply and its impact on daily life

Media personality and political commentator Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has attributed the ongoing power challenges in parts of the country to alleged misconduct by some staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to him, the situation commonly described as “dumsor” is not entirely due to systemic challenges but is being worsened by the actions of individuals within the power distribution company.

Captain Smart has alleged that some ECG staff are contributing to the ongoing power challenges in Ghana. Photo credit: Captain Smart/Facebook, ECG/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Captain Smart alleged that some ECG personnel are engaging in activities that prioritise personal gain over national interest, thereby contributing to the instability in power supply.

He claimed that these actions have played a significant role in the operational difficulties currently facing the company, ultimately affecting electricity distribution across several communities.

The outspoken broadcaster has therefore called on President John Dramani Mahama to take firm action to address the situation.

He urged the President to ensure that his appointees act decisively and enforce accountability within the sector, stressing that individuals found culpable must be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Warning over impact on governance

Captain Smart cautioned that failure to address the issue promptly could have broader implications for governance and public confidence.

Calls grow for government action as concerns over dumsor persist across the country. ECG/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

He emphasised that a perceived lack of urgency or commitment in tackling the problem could affect the overall progress of the administration.

His comments come amid growing public frustration over erratic power supply in several parts of the country, with residents and businesses calling for lasting solutions to the recurring outages.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Power situation in Accra grows worse

Residents in parts of Accra have raised serious concerns over what they describe as a frequent and erratic power supply, which they say is disrupting their businesses, daily life and other economic activities.

According to the residents, the electricity situation in the area has become increasingly unreliable, with repeated outages affecting homes, businesses, and essential services.

Many residents say the inconsistent power supply has made it difficult to carry out normal routines, with small businesses and traders particularly hard hit.

They explained that the frequent outages interrupt work processes, damage productivity, and in some cases result in financial losses, especially for those who depend on electricity for their livelihoods.

Some residents also noted that the situation has persisted for some time, making it difficult to plan daily activities with any level of certainty.

Mahama speaks on dumsor concerns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had downplayed concerns that there was a power crisis in Ghana.

He spoke about a more stable power supply across the country as the government intensifies efforts to improve delivery.

President Mahama's remarks came during a visit to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh