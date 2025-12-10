An elderly Ghanaian woman has gone viral after displaying impressive drumming skills in church

Defying her age and traditional kaba attire, she played the drums with an energy synonymous with a young drummer

The video has sparked massive reactions online, with many praising her spirit and vitality

An elderly Ghanaian woman is trending online after she blew the congregation away with an electrifying performance, demonstrating impeccable talent and mastery of multiple musical instruments.

The video captures the remarkable energy of the elder as she beats the drums, moving with such vigour that one could easily mistake her for a much younger soul.

The proud and ever-youthful woman took centre stage at the Sakumono Presbyterian Church, commanding attention with unmatched drumming skills during Sunday service.

Video footage captures her leading the praise session, each beat perfectly timed, as the congregation moved and danced in joyous harmony.

Energy radiated from every strike, making it impossible for anyone to remain seated, fully swept up in the celebration.

Online audiences have been captivated, with many marvelling at how her vibrant and spirited performance rivals even the liveliest musicians at home.

Reactions to talented Presbyterian woman drummer

YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions from social media, highlighting admiration for her skill and spirit:

@nanasuccess66 commented:

"Nay, you have to respect your mom, this is amazing!"

@gyamfi__01 remarked:

"Happened in my church, and you are saying AI? Lmaoo."

@Kayjonny_09 quipped:

"I wish I could send this to my mum, let me be calm."

@coo_kyei stated:

"She dey drum oo."

@rhabi_jones observed:

"She be good waa."

@dawgdeyfool wrote:

"Leave our mothers alone."

@hazard_boy_01 added:

"Chale hard o."

@Alhaji_dubaa wrote:

"She’s a very good drummer; her timing is very good, too."

Watch the X video below:

Old woman displays serious dance moves

In related news, a heartwarming video of an elderly woman showing off her vibrant energy during a church service has gone viral on social media.

The unidentified woman, believed to be in her early 60s, was seen energetically dancing to the late gospel legend Koda's hit song Nsem Pii, also known by its refrain, Things Are Not the Same Anymore.

Clad in a beautiful African print outfit and a red scarf tied neatly around her head, she moved with joy and freedom that captivated the congregation.

Her performance, both spirited and graceful, stood out as she outdanced even the younger members present.

Many have described her dance as a powerful display of happiness, proving that age is just a number when it comes to praising God.

The Facebook video, which has since gone viral, continues to spark admiration and laughter online.

Prophecy about KODA's death resurfaces online

YEN.com.gh previously reported that following his passing, an old video of Reverend Kusi Boateng prophesying about KODA's death had resurfaced online.

In the footage, the Ghanaian pastor claimed that dark forces were plotting against the celebrated gospel musician and called for people to pray for him.

After KODA's death, fans and believers mourned the loss of a Christian music legend whose music continues to uplift souls in Ghana and beyond.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

