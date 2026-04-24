A Nigerian woman has been left deeply heartbroken and distraught after what she described as a painful betrayal by her longtime boyfriend, sparking emotional reactions online

After making a huge sacrifice to sponsor his relocation to Canada, the man has now opted for separation, stating that he no longer intends to marry her upon his return

Social media users reacting to the viral video shared mixed opinions, as the emotional story of sacrifice and heartbreak continues to spark widespread online discussion

A heated altercation between a woman and her longtime partner has surfaced online, drawing widespread attention across social media platforms.

Heartbroken woman sells land to fund boyfriend’s Canada trip, only for him to seek separation. Image credit: iStock

Source: UGC

In a trending Instagram video, the woman, who appeared visibly emotional, accused the man of taking advantage of her support during their relationship, which reportedly lasted over eight years.

According to her account, she had financially supported him to travel to Canada in search of better opportunities, with the hope that they would build a future together.

She explained that due to financial constraints at the time, she sold her land to help fund his relocation.

The situation took a turn after the man’s return from Canada, where he is said to have expressed his intention to end the relationship.

He stated that he had fallen out of love and did not see a future with her, including marriage.

The woman, clearly distressed, insisted she had remained committed throughout the years, stating, “I never cheated,” as she expressed disbelief over the sudden change.

The incident has since generated strong reactions online, with many users sharing differing opinions on the matter and the sacrifices made in relationships.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Peeps slam man over separation decision

Netizens have taken to social media to share their views on the man’s decision to seek separation from his partner. Below are some of their reactions.

babamuicing wrote:

"Two guys having a misunderstanding 😂."

jamestown_blogger added:

"The woman is stronger than the man 👀."

curvy322 shared:

"I no blame the guy oo, I thought that his mama."

Nanaafiakyere commented:

"As I have help now!!! I will rather help strangers whom I don't know from anywhere than someone I know😢."

alfred_rockson wrote:

"Maybe he decided to go and get married to a woman instead of marrying you 😂."

joeboi_breezi wrote:

"She sure says he go Canada?"

stanco_02 commented:

"But this boy 😂 doesn't look like who has touched down anywhere 😂."

angsomwine_princess shared:

"Make thunder fire 🔥 him madam, forgive him okay, Karma never misses address."

A Ghanaian man cries out as his wife seeks a divorce after relocating to Canada Photo credit: @Rick Gomez/Getty Images, Djavan Rodriguez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Married woman seeks divorce after relocating abroad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man suffered a blow in his quest to be a supportive husband after his wife sought divorce following her relocation to Canada.

Popular Ghanaian content creator based in Canada, Milo TV, made this known after speaking to the individual, who chose to remain anonymous.

In the TikTok video, Milo TV shared details of the man’s ordeal, explaining that it happened after the wife suggested they relocate to Canada in a bid to seek a better life.

Source: YEN.com.gh