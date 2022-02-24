A lady has taken to social media to lament how her handwriting doesn't compliment her physical beauty

The undergraduate showcased a handwritten note of hers with the caption, 'for a fine girl, I have very ugly handwriting'

Her honest submission has indirectly ignited the handwriting and face social media challenge as people showed solidarity

A lady's showcase of her 'ugly handwriting' has stirred a face vs handwriting challenge on social media platform Twitter.

The pretty undergraduate with the handle @abbietayo had shared a photo of her handwritten note on Twitter tagging it as something terrible for someone as beautiful as she is.

She said her handwriting betrays her looks Photo Credit: @abbietayo

The biochemistry, immunology and neuro biochemistry student captioned the post as thus:

"For a fine girl I have very ugly handwriting."

Her tweet gained massive traction with many people jumping on her showcase to also display their handwritten notes.

There were those who showed support for the young lady with nice comments.

Netizens share their thoughts on her handwriting

@O_b_I_n_n_x said:

"According to studies, people with bad handwriting tend to be way smarter than their peers. I'm guessing that's the same for you."

@DonJay1017 remarked:

"People with bad handwriting are more creative. They are perfect in art works and creativity. It’s a fact."

@Homalicha12 thought:

"Talking of bad handwriting my mum threatened me in jss1 that if I don't change my writing that I would stop school and start selling pepper with aunty basirat omo in class before I open my book I would rest my head on my desk and beg Jesus to help me."

@MinistaofUAR wrote:

"If u misplace your note them go find u return am!

"Do it like this, you can get a rough note and use it to jot down during lectures, when you're home nd relaxed then you transfer. It'll help. The pressure of catching up with the teacher/Lecturer while dictating led us to this."

@ChinonyelumH stated:

"Was about asking who posted our last born's note on the net till I saw immunology. I get ugly handwriting too but it pass this one."

Man challenges people as he shows off his fine handwriting

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man had shown off his fine handwriting with pride.

Johnson Chima Okpala, sharing the note on the Facebook group Igbo Rant HQ, challenged people who thought theirs were better than his to post it.

The proud man wrote:

"If your handwriting can beat mine, come closer. challenge."

The note he shared could easily be mistaken for something done with a calligraphy pen and had the form of a computer font.

