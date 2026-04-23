The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, called on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his residence in Accra

Ogiame Atuwatse III and King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II reaffirmed to strengthen the ties between the Warri Kingdom and Ga State

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, was accompanied by his wife, the Queen Consort Olori Ivie Atuwatse III.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, paid a historic visit to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The Olu of Warri paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse at his residence in Accra while on his way to Kumasi for the unveiling of Otumfuo's Commemorative Gold Coin Box, scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026.

Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, visits Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II. Photo credit: @citi973

Source: Facebook

Addressing the visiting Nigerian monarch on Thursday, April 23, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II described their leadership as divinely ordained, with a shared responsibility to uplift Africa and strengthen cultural bonds across the continent.

The Ga Mantse used the opportunity to mention the peaceful coexistence of the Ga and Asante people. He mentioned the historic 1831 treaty and extended warm regards to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, through the Olu of Warri.

"You came to fulfil a mandate, 76 years after an Asantehene last visited the Ga State. The treaty signed in 1831 established peaceful coexistence between the Ga State, the Asante State and other states. Today, we are witnessing that the bond was renewed because I took the step to visit him, and he has taken an even bigger step by coming here. He has come here to strengthen those bonds," he said.

In his response, the Olu of Warri said he was honoured to officially meet with the Ga Mantse for the first time, even though he has been travelling to Ghana often for almost 20 years.

Ogiame Atuwatse III committed to strengthening the ties between the Warri Kingdom and the Ga State.

"I am trying to contain the joy, the honour that I feel being here. It is a pleasure to be here. I am very, very delighted on behalf of the Olu of Warri, myself, and the chiefs who have accompanied me," he said.

The Olu of Warri was accompanied by Queen Consort Olori Atuwatse III.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh