Jorge Valdano ruled out a return for José Mourinho and expressed doubts about Jürgen Klopp and Lionel Scaloni

Mauricio Pochettino and Didier Deschamps were identified as strong candidates to take over at Real Madrid

The club is at a critical point, seeking a new manager to restore stability and return to winning trophies

Real Madrid are approaching a crucial turning point as they prepare to choose the manager who will lead the club into its next era.

With the current project losing momentum, the timing has become critical. The club is eager to restore stability and, above all, return to winning major trophies.

Jorge Valdano explains why Real Madrid should not appoint former Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp as their new head coach. Photos by Cesare Purini/Peter Byrne.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid to get new manager?

Amid growing transfer speculation and ongoing coaching rumours, club legend Jorge Valdano has shared his thoughts on potential candidates, while ruling out a familiar name.

“Mourinho is a closed chapter at the club, and I don’t see him returning,” Valdano told Movistar, dismissing any possibility of a comeback for José Mourinho.

When assessing other options, Valdano pointed to Mauricio Pochettino as a strong contender.

“He has been on Madrid’s radar multiple times. That tells you his profile resonates with the club’s vision,” he explained.

Valdano also highlighted Didier Deschamps as a compelling option, emphasising his experience and ability to manage top-level players.

“As a World Cup-winning coach who already works with players like Kylian Mbappé, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni, he knows exactly how to handle elite talent.”

However, Valdano expressed doubts about Jürgen Klopp despite his reputation.

“Klopp needs time to implement his system, and at Real Madrid, that luxury simply doesn’t exist.”

He also voiced concerns about Lionel Scaloni.

“His quality is undeniable, but he lacks club-level experience. Hiring him would be a massive gamble.”

With several high-profile names under consideration, Real Madrid are now facing a decision that could shape the club’s immediate future.

Why Jürgen Klopp won’t join Real Madrid, explained by club legend

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are said to have reservations about Klopp taking over at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Football365 reports that Mbappé would prefer Didier Deschamps to take over, given their strong relationship from their time together with the France national football team.

The French forward is reportedly seeking stability and a familiar environment to perform at his best, with concerns that Klopp’s intense and demanding style may not align with his vision for the team.

Vinícius Júnior’s reservations are said to be more tactical. Klopp’s approach, which relies heavily on pressing, off-the-ball work, and collective defensive responsibility, is believed to raise doubts for the Brazilian winger.

As a result, what initially appeared to be a straightforward move for Klopp is now becoming increasingly complicated, with internal dynamics at Real Madrid potentially playing a decisive role in the final decision.

Benfica reportedly monitoring Klopp

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Jurgen Klopp was linked with a potential managerial position at Benfica, even though Jose Mourinho is in charge of the Portuguese side.

The German coach’s name entered the conversation after one of Benfica’s presidential hopefuls openly revealed his ambition to appoint the former Liverpool FC boss if becomes Benfica's leader.

Source: YEN.com.gh