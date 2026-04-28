Why Jürgen Klopp Won’t Join Real Madrid, Explained by Club Legend
- Jorge Valdano ruled out a return for José Mourinho and expressed doubts about Jürgen Klopp and Lionel Scaloni
- Mauricio Pochettino and Didier Deschamps were identified as strong candidates to take over at Real Madrid
- The club is at a critical point, seeking a new manager to restore stability and return to winning trophies
Real Madrid are approaching a crucial turning point as they prepare to choose the manager who will lead the club into its next era.
With the current project losing momentum, the timing has become critical. The club is eager to restore stability and, above all, return to winning major trophies.
Real Madrid to get new manager?
Amid growing transfer speculation and ongoing coaching rumours, club legend Jorge Valdano has shared his thoughts on potential candidates, while ruling out a familiar name.
“Mourinho is a closed chapter at the club, and I don’t see him returning,” Valdano told Movistar, dismissing any possibility of a comeback for José Mourinho.
When assessing other options, Valdano pointed to Mauricio Pochettino as a strong contender.
“He has been on Madrid’s radar multiple times. That tells you his profile resonates with the club’s vision,” he explained.
Valdano also highlighted Didier Deschamps as a compelling option, emphasising his experience and ability to manage top-level players.
“As a World Cup-winning coach who already works with players like Kylian Mbappé, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni, he knows exactly how to handle elite talent.”
However, Valdano expressed doubts about Jürgen Klopp despite his reputation.
“Klopp needs time to implement his system, and at Real Madrid, that luxury simply doesn’t exist.”
He also voiced concerns about Lionel Scaloni.
“His quality is undeniable, but he lacks club-level experience. Hiring him would be a massive gamble.”
With several high-profile names under consideration, Real Madrid are now facing a decision that could shape the club’s immediate future.
Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are said to have reservations about Klopp taking over at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Football365 reports that Mbappé would prefer Didier Deschamps to take over, given their strong relationship from their time together with the France national football team.
The French forward is reportedly seeking stability and a familiar environment to perform at his best, with concerns that Klopp’s intense and demanding style may not align with his vision for the team.
Vinícius Júnior’s reservations are said to be more tactical. Klopp’s approach, which relies heavily on pressing, off-the-ball work, and collective defensive responsibility, is believed to raise doubts for the Brazilian winger.
As a result, what initially appeared to be a straightforward move for Klopp is now becoming increasingly complicated, with internal dynamics at Real Madrid potentially playing a decisive role in the final decision.
Benfica reportedly monitoring Klopp
Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Jurgen Klopp was linked with a potential managerial position at Benfica, even though Jose Mourinho is in charge of the Portuguese side.
The German coach’s name entered the conversation after one of Benfica’s presidential hopefuls openly revealed his ambition to appoint the former Liverpool FC boss if becomes Benfica's leader.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.