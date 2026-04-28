A renowned Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Sumaila Abdulai, has caused a stir with a powerful prophecy about the TikToker Ama Yeboah

The outspoken clergyman shared a vision he had about the content creator and the spiritual insight he received, claiming to be inspired by God

This came after her recent appearance on Onua Showtime, which attracted backlash, with many accusing her of disrespecting Philipa Baafi

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Popular Ghanaian TikToker Ama Yeboah has received a prophecy, causing a stir online.

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai releases a powerful prophecy about TikToker Ama Yeboah. Image credit: Ama Yeboah TV, Prophet Sumaila Abdulai

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, April 5, 2026, Ama Yeboah appeared on Onua Showtime for a one-on-one interview with the host Nana Ama McBrown.

During the interview, she was asked to sing one of her rap songs. Unfortunately, she faced backlash as critics claimed a part of her song was disrespectful to the gospel singer Philipa Baafi.

Following the show, a prophecy has been released about her by the Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Sumaila Abdulai.

“I had a vision about the TikToker Ama Yeboah and saw a very big house. The door to the house opened wide, and I saw two chairs. Immediately, I saw the inscription ‘interview’. All of a sudden, I saw the content creator sitting on one of the chairs with another woman in the other chair.”

“Surprisingly, Ama Yeboah was going in and out of the room. I asked God what it meant, and He explained to me that. Ama Yeboah is about to go for an interview, but some enemies have risen against her and want to use that to cause her downfall.”

“God said I should tell her to pray intensely before she goes anywhere for an interview.”

Prophet Sumaila ended by saying a word of prayer for Ama Yeboah for God to prevail in her life.

The TikTok video of Prophet Sumaila sharing the prophecy is below:

Ama Yeboah cruises in a Mercedes G-Class

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago, Ama Yeboah stirred excitement online after a new video showed her enjoying a calm drive in South Africa, cruising in a Mercedes G-Class while rapping along to a song.

The short clip, which has been widely shared across social media, captured a different side of the popular creator.

Ama appeared relaxed and composed behind the wheel, confidently driving through the streets as music played in the background.

It is believed to be the first time Ama Yeboah has been publicly seen driving, making the sight even more significant to fans who have closely followed her journey from her early days on TikTok to becoming a household name in Ghana’s digital space.

The TikTok video of Ama Yeboah cruising in the Mercedes G-Class is below:

TikToker Ama Yeboah cruises in a Mercedes G-Class while rapping. Image credit: Ama Yeboah TV

Source: TikTok

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai's prophecy about Baby Maxin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Sumaila Abdulai shared a doom prophecy about the Kumawood actress, Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin.

According to Prophet Sumaila, in a vision, he saw the little girl sitting on a table with a biscuit and noticed swelling behind her ear.

He realised that the snack had been given to her by a wicked person, bringing upon her an ailment believed to be a headache.

Source: YEN.com.gh