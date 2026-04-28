Three individuals have been arrested in the Bono Region for allegedly smuggling more than 100 bags of cocoa beans from Côte d’Ivoire into Ghana

The suspects were apprehended at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District after security agencies intercepted a truck transporting the cocoa

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether more individuals are involved in the alleged smuggling activities

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly smuggling over 100 bags of cocoa beans from Côte d’Ivoire into Ghana, following a joint operation by the Ghana Cocoa Board Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Unit and security agencies.

The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, disclosed that the suspects were picked up at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District after authorities intercepted a truck loaded with cocoa.

A truck loaded with cocoa beans was intercepted in the Bono Region during an anti-smuggling operation. Photo credit: 360KBG/Instagram

Source: Facebook

He explained that the operation was carried out after several complaints were received from cocoa farmers, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders about increasing cases of smuggling and unfair practices within the cocoa sector.

According to the Minister, some farmers had raised concerns that certain Licensed Buying Companies were refusing to purchase cocoa beans from them, despite reportedly receiving financial clearance from the government.

He indicated that these companies were instead sourcing cheaper cocoa beans from neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire and transporting them illegally into Ghana, a situation he described as detrimental to local farmers.

Mr Addae Akwaboa noted that the interception of the truck forms part of intensified efforts to clamp down on cocoa smuggling and protect the livelihoods of Ghanaian farmers.

He added that authorities, in collaboration with the Ghana Cocoa Board and other stakeholders, have stepped up surveillance and enforcement operations across known smuggling routes in the Bono Region.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing as officials work to uncover the full extent of the alleged smuggling network.

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Mahama sympathises with cocoa farmers

President John Mahama has sympathised with Ghanaian cocoa farmers following recent price cuts.

Photo credit: John Mahama/Facebook

Source: UGC

The President made the comments at the inaugural Ghana Tree Crops Investment Summit and Exhibition held in Accra on February 17.

He explained that fluctuations in global cocoa prices, along with recent policy adjustments in the sector, have direct implications for farmers, stressing the need for stakeholders to appreciate the delicate balance involved in managing the industry.

“I planted cocoa on 50 acres, so I am a cocoa farmer. When the price is reduced by the government, it affects me too,” he said.

“I want to empathise with farmers so that when we take policy decisions, we understand the impact and feel it ourselves. If the price of fertiliser is high, I feel it because I also buy fertiliser,” he added.

His remarks come amid ongoing debate over recent reforms in the cocoa sector, including the reduction of the producer price from GH¢3,625 to GH¢2,587 per bag, a move attributed to instability on the international market.

The price adjustment has triggered concern among cocoa farmers, many of whom say falling earnings combined with rising input costs are placing increased pressure on production and threatening their livelihoods.

COCOBOD slashes salaries amid cocoa sector crisis

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Cocoa Board announced salary reductions for its executive management in response to ongoing liquidity challenges within the cocoa sector.

The underfire board said the pay cuts will take immediate effect and will remain in place for the remainder of the 2025/2026 season.

Source: YEN.com.gh