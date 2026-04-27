Young Soldier Dies in Motorcycle Crash, Tributes Flow Online
- Young soldier Abdul-Rahman Suhuyini died in a tragic motorcycle accident on April 25, 2026
- Suhuyini served at the 10th Mechanised Battalion in Wa and played amateur football
- Classmates paid tribute online, highlighting his impact and dedication to service in Ghana
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A young soldier identified as Abdul-Rahman Suhuyini has reportedly died following a tragic motorcycle crash.
GhanaWeb reported that he passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
He was reportedly stationed at the 10th Mechanised Battalion in Wa.
Tributes have poured in for him online, which suggest that he played amateur football before enlisting in the armed forces.
He was also an old student of Yendi Senior High School.
In a tribute shared by Yakubu Daney Iddrisu Mion, a former classmate on Facebook, he wrote:
"He was my classmate back at Yendi Senior High School in Arts 'A' class around 2013. We later all joined the security services in service to God and Motherland Ghana. His passing is deeply saddening."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.