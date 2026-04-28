A Ghanaian woman has raised concerns over the ongoing power outages, popularly known as dumsor, linking the situation to alleged political interference surrounding the Akosombo incident.

The Base supporter claims the Akosombo fire incident was not coincidental but a planned political move to make this administration unpopular. Image credit: sammykaymedia/Instagram, GNFS/Facebook

Source: UGC

In her remarks, she suggested that the Akosombo fire situation may have been deliberately influenced for political purposes, sparking debate over national infrastructure and governance.

She stressed that Ghana does not belong to any political party, including the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but rather to all citizens.

According to her, any destruction or disruption of national infrastructure ultimately affects everyone, regardless of political affiliation.

The woman further claimed that actions taken by the two major political parties only weaken their positions, adding that a new political movement known as “The Base” is positioned to dominate in the near future.

“Even doing is worsening your case,” she stated, suggesting that current political developments could work against the established parties.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Akosombo Dam operations suspended following fire outbreak

Earlier, the Akosombo Dam was completely shut down following the fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) Substation at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition on Monday, April 27, 2026.

According to a report by Citi News, the Ministry explained that the fire caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure at the GRIDCo substation.

This consequently forced the authorities to take the drastic but necessary decision to halt operations at the dam.

Speaking to Citi FM, spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, provided further details about the extent of the damage and its implications for the country’s power generation system.

Richmond Rockson noted that the fire damaged the switch system of the Akosombo Dam, rendering it inoperable and necessitating an immediate shutdown.

“The switchyard, which is at the Akosombo Substation, is completely burnt down and it is not salvageable. The primary control room for the switchyard is completely gone. It was even difficult for us to walk there when we went to assess the situation,” he said.

“And when that happened, we had to shut the Akosombo Dam completely, and so that is what caused the outages in many parts of the country as we are seeing. Because Akosombo is a major component when it comes to our power generation,” he added.

The devastating fire incident at the Akosombo Dam reportedly occurred at approximately 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, when the substation, one of the most vital installations within Ghana’s electricity transmission network, was suddenly engulfed by flames.

Captain Smart has alleged that some ECG staff are contributing to the ongoing power challenges in Ghana. Photo credit: Captain Smart/Facebook, ECG/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Captain Smart blames ECG staff for dumsor

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly called Captain Smart, blamed the ongoing power challenges in parts of Ghana on alleged misconduct by some staff of the ECG.

He claimed that the "dumsor" situation is not solely due to technical or systemic issues, but is being worsened by human factors within the power distribution system.

His comments come at a time when many Ghanaians are expressing frustration over erratic power supply and its impact on daily life.

Source: YEN.com.gh