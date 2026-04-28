Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, announced that his company had received NCA authorisation to operate a commercial FM radio station

The provisional authorisation was granted to A Plus Builder's Market Limited to operate within a 25km coverage radius at Gomoa Dahom in the Central Region

Ghanaians reacted to the development on social media, with many praising the musician-turned-politician for his visible impact in his constituency

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has established a new radio and television station to serve his constituency.

A Plus: Gomoa Central MP Gets NCA Licence to Establish Busy FM and Busy TV in Constituency

Source: Facebook

The musician-turned-politician announced the big news in a post shared on Facebook on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

He shared a screenshot of a document from the National Communications Authority (NCA) authorising the granting of a license to the MP’s company, A Plus Builder’s Market Limited, to establish a radio station.

“Application Number: 0087575 in the service: Commercial FM Radio Station at Gomoa Dahom in the Central Region within a coverage radius of 25km.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) hereby grants this Provisional Authorisation to A PLUS BUILDER'S MARKET LTD to operate network(s) in the service stated above,”

A Plus rejoiced over the granting of the license and said it would be used to establish Busy FM and Busy TV to serve his constituents.

“Gomoa Central now has its own TV and FM stations, to be known as Busy FM and Busy TV. Thank you for your attention to this matter ~ Hon Kwame Asare Obeng (MP). Wɔnyɛ Busy 🙌🏾😄. #TheBusyTeam 💪🏿,” he wrote.

The Facebook post shared by A Plus announcing the establishment of a new radio station in Gomoa Central is below.

A musician turned political commentator, A Plus first entered party politics in the 2024 general election and defied the odds to win the Gomoa Central seat as an Independent candidate.

He polled 14,277 to defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s incumbent MP, Nana Eyiah Quansah, who polled 11,637 votes.

Below is a Facebook post with details of A Plus's Gomoa Central victory.

Reactions to A Plus’s new radio station

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the post by Kwame A Plus announcing the establishment of a new radio and TV station in Gomoa Central.

Acheampong Akwasi said:

"Busy FM and Busy TV are now a reality, congratulations! 🙌."

Kwabena Aning Pastor wrote:

"Kwame Trump is redefining the status quo. This marks a new era of politics, one that blends creativity with innovation. Hopefully, other MPs will take note and learn from this approach."

Gomoastar Afrikaba Ronnie commented:

"We are now going to talk through our own mouthpiece."

Reuben S. K. Lartey said:

"There’s a lot to learn from Kwame A Plus, regardless of whether one agrees with him or not. Many doubted he would succeed, believing parliamentary work demands more than rhetoric, and some never even expected him to win the seat in the first place. Today, he continues to prove critics wrong through active engagement and visible work. He may not be everyone’s favourite MP, but it’s fair to say he has brought significant attention to Gomoa in ways many had not seen before."

Source: YEN.com.gh