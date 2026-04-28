Kwabena, a product and visual designer and innovator, has developed an app for Ghanaians experiencing rampant power outages in their various communities.

Dumsor: Ghanaian Innovator Builds App to Track Power Outages as Disruptions Intensify. Photo source: RealPeopleGroup and Pablo Jeffs Munizaga – Fototrekking/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In recent days, various Ghanaian households and businesses have been affected by power cuts locally known as "Dumsor".

Initially, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announced plans to undertake a major transformer replacement and upgrade exercise in selected parts of the country, which would affect the power supply system for various communities.

In recent days, the situation has increasingly worsened following a fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) substation at Akosombo, Eastern Region, at approximately 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

As a result, the Akosombo Dam was completely shut down after the fire incident affected power generation in the country.

Amid the ongoing power issues, some Ghanaians and institutions have called on the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition to release a timetable, a suggestion the minister and Member of Parliament representing the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor, dismissed.

Ghanaian innovator builds dumsor tracker app

Amid the ongoing crisis, Kwabena has created an app to help monitor and plan for power outages on a daily basis.

The app known as the Dumsor Tracker helps users to search their area to see their personal power outage schedule, get alerts before outages start, and report live status to their community.

Users can also sync the schedule with their calendar and receive alerts of outages an hour before it happens.

The X post detailing the dumsor tracker app is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh