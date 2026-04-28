Kwame Tanko has grabbed headlines in the wake of his commentary on the intermittent power cuts

Speaking on his programme on Lawson TV, the presenter stated that he had analysed when he expects to get light at home

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the ongoing power cuts across the country

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Ghanaian media personality Kwame Tanko has set social media abuzz with his commentary about intermittent power cuts, popularly known as dumsor.

This comes after he disclosed that he had created his personal load-shedding timetable to guide him in planning his activities amid unannounced power cuts.

Ghanaian journalist Kwame Tanko discloses his personal dumsor timetable. Photo credit: Kwame Tanko/Facebook, Jordan Lye/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on the Lawson Media TikTok page, Kwame Tanko, while discussing the adverse impact of dumsor, revealed to his co-host that he had a load shedding timetable.

Delving into details, Kwame Tanko, based in Kumasi, opened up about the days he expected an interrupted power supply in his neighbourhood.

“I have made an assessment to know when I have light at home and when there is a power outage. Today, barring any unforseen circumstances I know would have light. Tomorrow, which is Tuesday, the lights would be off.

"When it is taken in the evening at 6pm where I live, the light would be restored around 12am. On Wednesday, I expect to get light. On Thursday, when it goes off at 6pm, I expect it to come back at 6am the next day. On Friday, I expect to have light. On Saturday, the power cuts are also intense,” he said.

This disclosure by Kwame Tanko comes at a time when the Energy Minister, John Jinapor, has said that a planned load shedding timetable would not be released by the ECG.

Communities call for urgent intervention to restore stable power in affected areas. Photo credit: ECG/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to Kwame Tanko’s dumsor table

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on his decision to create a personal load-shedding timetable.

Nana Agyemang said:

“I came to work around 2 am today because of dumsor.”

Nana Akowuah23 wrote:

“Timetable sɛ s3n? They should give us a timetable for the lights we pay for.”

Appiah Kubi added:

“Please I am in Obuasi, Kunka Junction near the new market. Our transformer has been down since 8th April till now, and ECG in Obuasi doesn’t care about us after several reports.”

Nana Awuah opined:

“KT, you have now discovered it. Me too I know the timetable for where I stay.”

Ům Icekid wrote:

“I dey Tema Industrial Area. I was shocked when I found out there was no light. Because that place, even when there is no light in Accra, there is usually light there.”

Mahama speaks on dumsor concerns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had reacted to concerns about a power crisis in Ghana.

At an event, he spoke about efforts to ensure a more stable power supply across the country as the government intensifies efforts to improve delivery.

He made this disclosure when he visited the Northern Electricity Distribution Company on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh