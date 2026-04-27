Social media personality, Amazing Boy, has shared an account of his life journey, describing how he moved from grass to grace

He made this known during an interview on TikTok, excerpts of which have gained significant traction across TikTok

His story has been widely shared online, with many users describing it as a powerful example of resilience and determination in the face of adversity

Fast-rising social media personality Mohammed Issah, popularly known as Amazing Boy, has opened up about his life story, sharing a deeply personal account of his struggles, resilience, and rise as a content creator.

Speaking in an interview with popular TikTok creator Yaw Antwi, excerpts of which have since gone viral across TikTok, Amazing Boy reflected on his journey from hardship to recognition.

Amazing Boy shares his inspiring life story during an interview with TikToker Yaw Antwi. Photo credit: Amazing Boy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He revealed that his disability stemmed from a childhood accident involving burning firewood used to produce charcoal.

According to him, while his mother was engaged in charcoal production, he was left playing nearby and accidentally crawled into a pit where burning wood had been placed.

He explained that the incident severely affected his hands, leaving him with a permanent disability that changed the course of his life.

Watch his TikTok video here:

Living with disability and staying positive

Despite the challenges, Amazing Boy said he refuses to be defined by his condition, insisting that he feels capable and confident just like anyone else.

He noted that although he has not yet reached his ultimate goals in life, he is proud of how far he has come.

He said that he currently works as a data entry officer at the Kumasi abattoir, where he records information on animals brought in for slaughter, processing, and packaging.

Alongside his job, he also runs a growing content creation platform, where he shares political and social commentary.

Amazing Boy continues to inspire many with his resilience and determination despite challenges. Photo credit: Amazing Boy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Amazing Boy explained that his entry into content creation was largely driven by his strong admiration for President John Dramani Mahama.

He said his political commentary began after he noticed what he described as unfair criticism directed at the former president, prompting him to defend and support his image online.

He further revealed that despite not having a formal education, he has learned to communicate effectively in English and engage in meaningful public discussions.

He expressed hope of achieving greater success both in his personal life and in his growing influence within social and political commentary spaces.

Message of hope

Amazing Boy’s story has been widely described as inspirational, with many social media users praising his resilience and determination.

His journey continues to resonate with audiences as a reminder that perseverance and passion can open doors regardless of background or challenges.

Watch the TikTok video here:

RNAQ denied Hajia4real's involvement in his divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye has addressed claims linking Hajia4Real to his divorce, firmly stating she had no role in his wife’s decision to file while setting the record straight.

In the interview, the businessman dismissed the claims, arguing that his estranged wife’s legal team was pushing the narrative to shape public opinion against him.

His comments, alongside other assertions about his marriage to Joana Quaye, have sparked widespread discussion online, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh