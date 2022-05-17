24-year-old Nana Adwoa, a Date Rush contestant has fallen into 'hot waters' as her wedding photos have popped up

In the pictures, the young man reported to be called 2 Shy was seen in matching bridal dresses with Nana Adwoa

A gentleman named Nana Kwasi Kuffour-Jeff who claimed to be the ex-boyfriend of Nana Adwoa also joined in the allegations

Nana Adwoa, a beautiful 24-year-old curvaceous lady appeared on the famous relationship Reality TV Show, Date Rush, to find love and got herself a gentleman named Raymond Junior.

During the show aired on Sunday, May 15, 2022, the young lady caused a shake on social media after sending all the 10 ten men who had lined up on stage into a frenzy with her heavy 'behind' and dance moves.

Following her show, Myinfo.com.gh reports that Nana Adwoa got married in the year 2021 at Konongo in the Ashanti Region to an up-and-coming musician well known as 2 Shy, who currently lives abroad.

A gentleman named Nana Kwasi Kuffour-Jeff also mentioned under a post by TV3 Ghana on Facebook that Nana Adwoa is his ex-girlfriend and is currently married to a man with two children.

See Nana Kwasi Kuffour-Jeff's post below

What Ghanaians are saying about Nana Adwoa

Esenam Lucci Ama Apasu said:

This means is currently married and still went on date rush. That’s exactly the English he wrote. What’s it with people not proofreading whatever they write to proof real intent?

Stefan Keta Governor indicated:

Lol...But people have explained times without number that the thing is a staged show and nothing on the platform should be taken seriously

Watch the moment Nana Adwoa chose Raymond on the show below

