Eirene Binabiba, a former Miss Malaika queen has successfully graduated from Ohio University in the US after battling an autoimmune disorder

She completed her postgraduate education with a GPA of 3.8 and according to her, that took a lot of resilience

The 2014 Malaika queen's hard work was recently awarded with an academic excellence award and many who saw her post took to the comments section to congratulate her

The ever gorgeous young Ghanaian lady who won the well-known beauty pageant, Miss Malaika back in 2014 has recently taken to social media to celebrate her wins after excelling academically regardless of the battles she was fighting.

In an emotional post on her Instagram timeline, Eirene Binabiba recounted that after moving to the US to pursue her postgraduate degree at the Ohio University, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder.

"This happened at a crucial time when I had just landed a graduate assistant position, and I had started networking and involving myself in different things. It was not fun to see my body suddenly deteriorate", her post read.

According to Eirene Binabiba, her ailment came along with serious anxiety which lead to experiencing imposter syndrome and losing her self-confidence.

Through it all, the resilient young woman never gave up and successfully managed to receive an academic excellence award after achieving a GPA of 3.8.

Ghanaians who saw the post did not hesitate to resort to the comments section to applaud Eirene on her resilience and latest achievement.

