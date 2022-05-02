A video of a grown man busting some moves during his work shift has been doing the rounds on social media

In the cellphone footage, he is seen dancing with great energy and sporting the biggest smile on his face

The Facebook post revealed that it was payday that behind the man’s joy and Saffas are loving his relatable reaction

A jovial madala welcomed payday with a big smile and a happy dance.

The feeling of finally receiving that bank notification of your salary credited into your account after an entire month of long hours and hard work is unmatched.

A man's moves as he welcomed payday have Saffas amused. Image: SA Trucker/Facebook

A video shows the old man, dressed in his work attire, happily busting some moves along to a tune next to a truck, and Mzansi peeps get it!

The viral video was posted on Facebook by SA Trucker and currently boasts over 360K views on the social media app.

Scores of South African cyber citizens flooded the entertaining post with funny and witty comments in response to the madala’s joy and moves.

Luya Sabelo Ndlovu reacted:

“Ngyakutshena wena.”

Musa Sphelele Mpanza said:

“Ladlala tymer madoda.”

Billy Siamakomwe replied:

“Nice uncle, but the age and you do awe.”

Florence Lerato shared:

“My father inlaw maan.”

David Zwane wrote:

“I know the feeling hola fellow workers.”

Phumla Candice responded:

“Betha madala.”

