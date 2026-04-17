A Ghanaian man living abroad shared plans to return home after nearly three years, citing the toll of overseas work and his desire for a more balanced life

His reasons and strategic plans ahead of the move sparked massive online attention, as he detailed the harsh work conditions and financial pressures abroad

A Ghanaian man in the UK, Duane Owusu, was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted over reasons that have caused complete stirs across social media

A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom has shared his experience about the realities of working abroad, describing the system as physically demanding and difficult to sustain over time.

A Ghanaian man shares the challenges of working in the UK, highlighting physical and mental burnout. Image credit: eddyblay88.backup/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The young man, known on social media as eddyblay88.backup, explained that many people abroad overwork themselves in pursuit of financial stability, but often end up facing physical and mental challenges as a result.

He noted that although his official contract is set at four working days a week, the income from that arrangement is not enough to meet basic expenses.

“If you work the prescribed four days a week, what you get cannot even pay your bills. So the least I go is five days,” he said.

He added that the demands of the job impact both his physical and mental state, making it difficult to fully recover between shifts.

The man, who has lived abroad for almost three years, also shared his long-term plans of returning to Ghana after about a decade abroad to enjoy a slower pace of life.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Ghanaian man jailed for life in UK

Earlier, a Ghanaian man, Duane Owusu, was sentenced to life imprisonment in Romford in East London after being found guilty of the death of a young woman identified as Zahwa Muktar.

Owusu, 36, popularly known as “Nasty” in his neighbourhood, was convicted after a court found that he assaulted the victim and pushed her from a moving vehicle during an early morning incident.

According to court proceedings, the incident occurred around 4:30 am when the pair were travelling in a car with friends.

Owusu is said to have shoved Zahwa Muktar out of the moving vehicle before striking her, leaving her severely injured by the roadside.

The victim, described as an aspiring accountant, was discovered about an hour later with critical head injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV, with witnesses also providing accounts of what transpired.

One witness, Allen Paige, told the court that the victim pleaded with Owusu to stop, but he continued in what was described as an angry outburst.

Delivering judgment, Judge Richard Mark sentenced Owusu to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 16 years and six months.

The court described his actions as callous and noted he failed to assist the victim after the incident. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The judge described his actions as “callous and selfish,” noting that he showed no concern for the victim’s condition after the assault.

“I accept you did not know that she was gravely injured, nor indeed that the injuries were so severe they were unrecoverable, but the point is you could not have cared less,” the judge stated.

He further criticised Owusu for leaving the victim alone and injured by the roadside in the early hours of the morning without attempting to assist her.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Ghanaian in UK found guilty of arson

In July 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that one Nii Mensah, a British-Ghanaian in the UK, was among a group found guilty of an arson attack on a warehouse in London.

The warehouse was linked to Ukraine, and the attack was linked to its tensions with Russia.

The 23-year-old was implicated alongside 23-year-old Jakeem Rose and 20-year old Ugnius Asmena. They were convicted of aggravated arson with intent to endanger life.

Source: YEN.com.gh