Germany Releases List of Items Not Permitted When Entering the Country in 2026
- Travelling to Germany goes beyond simply being given a visa, as that alone is not enough to guarantee entry
- Adhering to the laws by knowing what is allowed in the country also goes a long way to help
- Travellers who fall foul of entry requirements could have their items confiscated and may even be fined
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Germany has been a top travel destination for many Ghanaians for many decades.
The European nation has, for many years, attracted other nationals largely due to its strong job opportunities, higher quality education, better living standards, and tourist sites.
However, persons coming into the country must ensure they abide by the rules of entry set by the German Customs Service to avoid delays at the airport, legal trouble, deportation, or entry bans.
With this in mind, it is prudent to be well versed in items specifically prohibited or restricted when entering Germany.
Below is the list of prohibited and restricted items upon entering Germany.
Weapons and ammunition
For persons travelling to Germany, it is important to know that there are strict rules and regulations regarding weapons and ammunition allowed into the country. Items that are strictly prohibited include:
- Switchblades and automatic knives (e.g., flick knives)
- Butterfly knives
- Knuckle-dusters
- Certain concealed or disguised weapons, such as sword canes and belt-buckle knives
- Prohibited firearms under German law (including some automatic weapons)
- Certain types of ammunition classified as illegal
Other items in this category that are not allowed into the country without special authorisation include:
- Firearms (including pistols, rifles, and hunting guns)
- Gas pistols, signal pistols, and alarm guns
- Airguns and certain replica weapons
- Bows and crossbows
- Pepper spray or similar self-defence sprays
- Certain knives
Agricultural products
The German Customs Service is also very strict on agricultural products that may be brought into the country. This is to prevent diseases. Agricultural products that are generally prohibited include:
- Meat and meat products from many non-EU countries
- Milk and dairy products
- Specific fresh fruits and vegetables that may carry pests
- Soil and plants with soil attached
- Endangered animals and plants are protected under the law
- Bushmeat and unprocessed animal products
Counterfeit goods
When travelling to Germany, travellers must know that customs officers at various entry points look out for counterfeit products. Persons found in possession of such items, especially for commercial use, may have them seized. Other penalties, such as fines or, in some cases, legal action, could apply.
Medicinal products
Travelling to Germany also means you must adhere to rules regarding medicines and know what is acceptable and allowed into the country.
Counterfeit medicines are banned and not allowed into the country under any circumstances. However, you are allowed to bring medicines for personal use for up to three months.
Ghanaians and other nationals entering Germany must declare all restricted or prohibited items to avoid fines, confiscation, or even arrest.
Ghanaian man denied a US visa
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a student had been denied a U.S. visa following a remark he made during his visa interview.
The applicant indicated that his decision to apply to a university was influenced by advice he received from a friend.
He was then denied the visa due to credibility concerns.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.