Travelling to Germany goes beyond simply being given a visa, as that alone is not enough to guarantee entry

Adhering to the laws by knowing what is allowed in the country also goes a long way to help

Travellers who fall foul of entry requirements could have their items confiscated and may even be fined

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Germany has been a top travel destination for many Ghanaians for many decades.

The European nation has, for many years, attracted other nationals largely due to its strong job opportunities, higher quality education, better living standards, and tourist sites.

Germany, under Friedrich Merz as the Chancellor releases a list of items not allowed into the country in 2026. Photo credit: @picture alliance, Nadja Wohlleben /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, persons coming into the country must ensure they abide by the rules of entry set by the German Customs Service to avoid delays at the airport, legal trouble, deportation, or entry bans.

With this in mind, it is prudent to be well versed in items specifically prohibited or restricted when entering Germany.

Below is the list of prohibited and restricted items upon entering Germany.

Weapons and ammunition

For persons travelling to Germany, it is important to know that there are strict rules and regulations regarding weapons and ammunition allowed into the country. Items that are strictly prohibited include:

Switchblades and automatic knives (e.g., flick knives)

Butterfly knives

Knuckle-dusters

Certain concealed or disguised weapons, such as sword canes and belt-buckle knives

Prohibited firearms under German law (including some automatic weapons)

Certain types of ammunition classified as illegal

Other items in this category that are not allowed into the country without special authorisation include:

Firearms (including pistols, rifles, and hunting guns)

Gas pistols, signal pistols, and alarm guns

Airguns and certain replica weapons

Bows and crossbows

Pepper spray or similar self-defence sprays

Certain knives

Germany is tightening its import rules. Photo credit: Wohlleben /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Agricultural products

The German Customs Service is also very strict on agricultural products that may be brought into the country. This is to prevent diseases. Agricultural products that are generally prohibited include:

Meat and meat products from many non-EU countries

Milk and dairy products

Specific fresh fruits and vegetables that may carry pests

Soil and plants with soil attached

Endangered animals and plants are protected under the law

Bushmeat and unprocessed animal products

Counterfeit goods

When travelling to Germany, travellers must know that customs officers at various entry points look out for counterfeit products. Persons found in possession of such items, especially for commercial use, may have them seized. Other penalties, such as fines or, in some cases, legal action, could apply.

Medicinal products

Travelling to Germany also means you must adhere to rules regarding medicines and know what is acceptable and allowed into the country.

Counterfeit medicines are banned and not allowed into the country under any circumstances. However, you are allowed to bring medicines for personal use for up to three months.

Ghanaians and other nationals entering Germany must declare all restricted or prohibited items to avoid fines, confiscation, or even arrest.

Ghanaian man denied a US visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a student had been denied a U.S. visa following a remark he made during his visa interview.

The applicant indicated that his decision to apply to a university was influenced by advice he received from a friend.

He was then denied the visa due to credibility concerns.

Source: YEN.com.gh