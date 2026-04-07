The properties of the late Odiifo Kwadwo Atta have emerged months after his burial in February 2026

A video showing the late prophet's residence and vehicles in a poor condition emerged online on Monday, April 6, 2026

The current state of the late Odiifo Kwadwo Atta's properties after his demise has stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians

The current state of the properties belonging to the late Ghanaian prophet Odiifo Kwadwo Atta, aka Odiifo Atta Cocoa Ase, has emerged months after his demise.

The current state of late prophet Odiifo Kwadwo Atta's house and cars emerge months after his demise. Photo source: @officialangelelrajah, @wwww.holymichaelmiraclec

Source: TikTok

The late Odiifo Kwadwo Atta, a popular Ahafo Region-based man of God and leader at the Holy Michael Miracle Church, passed away a few months ago.

He was survived by his two widows and their multiple well-accomplished children.

The final funeral rites for the late Ghanaian prophet were held at the Bechem-Mensin Town Park in the Ahafo Region on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Odiifo Kwadwo Atta's house and cars emerge

A few months after his burial, Apostle Dr Amoako Jephter, aka Angel El-Rajah, the founder of the True Way Spiritual Church, visited the residence of the late Odiifo Kwadwo Atta.

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page, which has over 500k followers, on Monday, April 6, 2026, the preacher expressed sadness as he toured the compound of his late colleague's residence.

El-Rajah showed off the late Odiifo Atta's mega building and its compound, which appeared to be in poor condition a few months after the owner's demise.

Several broken-down vehicles, including an old model of a SsangYong Korando compact SUV, a first-generation Mazda MPV minivan, a classic Mercedes-Benz, and a tricycle, were left abandoned on the compound of the building.

El-Rajah also showed the deteriorating state of the late Atta's church and guest rooms that he had built to receive visitors at his residence.

Touring the residence, the young prophet commended the late Odiifo Atta for his hard work and properties and noted how he had passed away and left them behind.

El-Rajah also advised Ghanaian pastors to prioritise the evangelical works over the quest to attain multiple properties they would abandon after their demise.

He said:

"The man (Odiifo Atta Cocoa Ase) worked hard for many years, but he has died and left behind all the properties he acquired with his money. No matter who you are, death awaits you."

"No matter how powerful you are, death awaits you, so do the right things. A time will come when it is too late for you."

Ajagurajah, known in private life as Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, rejoices as he is gifted $60K worth of land. Image credit: ajagurajah_official/Instagram

Source: Facebook

The TikTok video showing the current state of Odiifo Kwadwo Atta's house and cars is below:

Odiifo Kwadwo Atta's house, cars stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Dada Rich commented:

"This should make us humble. Nothing we came with, nothing shall we leave with."

Major One said:

"Hmm, that is why we all need to be humble."

Boateng wrote:

"Aweyie ne asem."

Agogo G commented:

"Hmm, life."

Bishop Ajagurajah receives land gift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Ajagurajah received land worth $60k as a gift from an individual in Ivory Coast.

The controversial Ghanaian man of God announced the gift on his social media pages in February 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh