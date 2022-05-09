A video gone viral on Twitter has caused a massive stir online as a popular tweep was seen in the controversial video

In the viral video, a popular tweep of Lebanese descent was driving with his girlfriend's underwear on his face

The video caught the attention of netizens, with lots of people reacting to the video, with many finding it bizarre.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a viral video on Twitter, a popular Lebanese guy was spotted with a lady's underwear on his face while driving. The video caused a massive reaction on Twitter with many people finding it bizarre.

Netizens reacted to the post with mixed reactions as some found the video funny while others saw it as attention-seeking.

Photo: Lebanese guy in viral video. Source: mandelamontana ,Westend61

Source: UGC

The tweep spotted in the video was IzzatElKhawaja, who is known for causing a lot of controversy on Twitter. However, the suspected lady in the video came out to declare her innocence.

Here is the controversial video.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Tweeps React To Driver In Viral Video

A lot of users reacted to the video. Here are some highlights of the reactions:

lawslaw was very critical of the video, saying:

See, Izzy you be nice boy, and we’ve given you and your woman all the attention you wanted. But at this point, woogyimi dodo. Sua nyansa na this clout chasing is a big No No.

daddys_girltn hilariously said :

Izzy did it so can my boyfriend. I’m putting a pant over his head by force, I don’t care but if he doesn’t do it, I’m not giving him the tw3

nana_ojam sought the intervention of the police as he found the antics in the video unsafe.

He said :

@GhPoliceServiceHe wants to either die on the road or cause an accident! Can you please invite him and query him? Ghanaians will be glad!

mandelamontana found the video embarrassing, saying:

We all do make mistakes, but we do learn from the mistakes, you went off sake of the same mistake and came back to repeat the same mistake. Never exchange ur respect and dignity for the likes and Engagement dear, stay sf. It’s embarrassing.

School Girl Bewilders Audience With Side Split Move

In another viral video previously spotted by YEN.com.gh, a lady caught the attention of many. Three teenage schoolgirls can be seen breaking the internet with their fantastic dance moves in a new viral TikTok video. In the video, three schoolgirls can be seen taking part in the viral clip that received 41.4k views and 3,393 reactions online.

Source: YEN.com.gh