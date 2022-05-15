Kwame Motion, an 18-year-old Ghanaian student currently studying Information Technology Management at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) doubles as a blogger.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The young man's blog, Sarkcessfulvision.net is currently ranked among the most visited websites in Ghana which added him up to the list of Top 50 Bloggers In Ghana by Avance Media, in its most recent ranking.

Kwame, the youngest on the list, made the coveted position together with other big names such as Ameyaw Debrah, ZionFelix, Edward Asare and more.

18-year-old Ghanaian blogger Kwame Motion Photo credit

Source: Instagram

What led to his successes

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Kwame narrates that he believes that passion and consistency have been very key in his early success.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Passion and consistency have contributed to my early success as a blogger. When I discovered that was what I wanted to do, I had to seek advice from people who are already in the industry, which helped to groom me," he started.

The 18-year-old further said:

"My advice is that they should look for their passion and work at it. If they want to be bloggers, they should cover subjects that they are passionate about. Whether it is environment, business or any other endeavour."

See a post of Kwame recounting his successes below

Source: YEN.com.gh