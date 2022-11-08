Frederick Abila, an 18-year-old Ghanaian boy has created a social media platform called Buzz Chat

According to him, the project started during the lockdown period in 2020 when school was on vacation

Frederick who already has 5k people using his platform says he wants to grow it and become a household name within the next 5 years

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

18-year-old Frederick Abila, a Ghanaian high school graduate who recently completed Labone SHS has created a social media platform to rival Twitter.

In an interview with Tales Of Africa, the young man indicated that he was inspired to created a social media platform when he started opening a PayPal account and realized it was not accessible in Ghana.

"I decided to make Buzz Chat because I realized that there a lot of platforms that are not available in Africa and I chose a social media site because I figured that one day, Africa can be deprived of social media. So we need to have alternatives that we can use," he said.

Frederick Abila the owner of Buzz Chat, a social media platform like Twitter Photo credit: Talesofafrica

Source: UGC

According to Frederick, he decided to start the project during the lockdown period when he did not have to go to school.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He says that initially, his parents decided to pay for the hosting of the website but he was unable to accommodate more than 100 people but money was being spent on developing it regularly.

How Frederick's family supported him to start Buzz Chat

"My parents realized too much money was being wasted, they decided to stop spending on it and so I was forced to find an alternative and ended up creating the IOS and Android users," he further mentioned.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Frederick reveals that the app has already had more than 5000 users and says he wants the app to become a household name in the next five years.

"I want to be able to employ a lot of people in Ghana and have Buzz Chat become a very common name. Currently, I'm the only person running all the apps and the website as well. That's my vision for the next three years," the Elmina-born gentleman mentioned.

UDS graduate creates new social media platform meant to rival Facebook & TikTok

In a similar story, Israel Acheampong, a brilliant young man who is a graduate of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has built and launched a new social media platform called Stayplain.

Revealing the details to YEN.com.gh, Israel indicated that the birth of the social media platform has been a dream he has had for years.

According to him, he is putting everything together to make sure that Stayplain becomes the most advanced platform, overtaking the likes of Facebook and TikTok that have been fully established among young people.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh