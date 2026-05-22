An elderly man has attracted attention online after sharing details about his 1964 Volkswagen Beetle, which he has owned since 1981

The man says the vintage car remains in good working condition and is still used for regular travel between Lagos and Ibadan

A viral TikTok video shows him proudly describing the durability and long-standing performance of the classic vehicle

An elderly man has gone viral on social media after proudly showcasing his 1964 Volkswagen Beetle, a vehicle he says he has owned and maintained since 1981.

In a TikTok video that has gained widespread attention, the man explained that he bought the car brand new in Lagos for about 2,000 naira at the time.

Man sparks reactions online after flaunting a car he bought in 1981. Photo credit: Vintagecarsoflagos/TikTok, Hemmings Motor Club/UGC

Source: TikTok

He described the vintage vehicle as highly durable and said it has served him reliably for decades.

According to him, the Volkswagen Beetle is still in active use and remains capable of making long-distance trips.

He noted that he regularly drives the car between Lagos and Ibadan, a journey of about 193 kilometres, twice a week.

In the video, he is seen standing beside the classic car while proudly explaining its features and longevity.

He emphasised that, unlike modern vehicles, the Beetle does not rely on a water cooling system, which he believes adds to its durability.

He further described the car as exceptionally strong, recalling how it performs even under challenging road conditions.

At one point, he demonstrated parts of the vehicle, including the engine compartment, as he shared his experience of owning it for over four decades.

The video, shared by @vintagecarsof_lagos, has sparked admiration online, with many users praising the man’s attachment to the vintage car and its remarkable preservation over the years.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh