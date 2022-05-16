A touching photo has popped up on Twitter that has left online folks smiling in admiration as it depicts the peace enjoyed in Ghana

In the photo, a group of Muslims can be seen praying in front of the Christ Apostolic Church in Nima

Netizens were left in awe by the religious harmony in display as many countries don't really enjoy that sort of peace

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A trending photo has got Ghanaians with broad smiles on their face. A group of Muslims who were captured in a photo were praying in front of the Christ Apostolic Church branch in Nima.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and indeed this photo spoke loudly about the kind of religious harmony and general peace present in Ghana.

Photo: Muslims praying in front of church Source: Katakyie_.

Source: Twitter

Most people highlighted the tolerance between Muslims and Christians in Ghana and how there are hardly any religious rifts or hostility between the two groups.

Social Media Reaction

Mannshafft Testified to the religious harmony by saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

My niggaz all be christians and when we rolling in town and it’s time for Salaat, they wait for me to finish praying and the we bounce again. I love my niggaz

altern8te_ego Shared the same sentiments and said:

I attended a Catholic school. Everyone attended mass, said hail Mary and the other creeds. The school made a special area for the Muslims to pray. Muslims were exempt from every activity during their prayer time too

KwadamGlobal Also said:

Our Muslim Vice President goes to the Church, Our Pastors visit our Cheif Imam and he does same. We have one Country. We won't ruin it for nothing.

eugenematey Shared his pleasant experience:

My church and a mosque share a wall, we always park our cars in the compound of the mosque and the Moslem will park their cars on Friday in the church yard. I have been in the church for 10 years now and that's how it has been. We even go as far as breaking fast with them.

Bawumia reveals 5 similarities between Christianity and Islam

In other stories, YEN.com.gh previously wrote an article where Bawumia sighted some similarities between Christians and Muslims.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that Christianity and Islam share a number of similarities - He explained that there are more factors that bind the two religions than set them apart.

Source: YEN.com.gh