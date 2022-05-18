During an interview, a young man in Ghana revealed that the fuel prices have now become unbearable

According to him, it now costs more than 50% of the amount he earns as salary to simply commute to work dail y

y Many shared in the sentiments of the young man and headed straight into the comment section to pour out their hearts as well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Accra: A young man who is based in the capital city of Ghana, has narrated a rather sad reality he now faces after the recent hikes in fuel prices that have affected the cost of boarding cars every day.

While speaking in a brief street interview with GHOne, the young man mentioned that because of the recent surge, the amount he spends daily on transportation has now shot up to more than 50% of his monthly salary.

"You take a car to the work site and at the end of the month, the T & T is almost GH¢300 out of the GH¢500. So how much are you supposed to save now as a worker?" he said.

Ghanaians speaking about fuel price increase Photo credit: @ghonetv/Facebook

Source: Facebook

What social media users are saying

After watching the heartbreaking video, Ghanaians went into the comment section to share their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Oheneba Kwabena Opambour commented:

Hmm it is not easy o. The problem is companies aren't increasing salaries too

Monny Kwku Combs indicated:

When i look at the youth in Ghana - is like they re wasting their youthful lives just like that. An American child with a high school cert can earn $400 to $600 a week riding his own car just working at MacDonarlds - KFC - White Castle - Subway or Taco Bell. Ghana paaaah dea twekai

Boatemaa Boapho Marylyn said:

Not easy we are pleading to the government to increase our salaries for us because the transportation takes a half of our salaries

Watch the video below

Fuel Price Increase

As YEN.com.gh has reported, Institute for Energy Security (IES), a think tank, has said its analysis points to a further hike in the cost per litre of fuel this week, even though there have already been marginal price increases.

According to available data, as of May 09, 2022, fuel prices stood at almost GH¢11 per litre, a marginal increase in price from the week prior.

In its latest analysis of the market for the second pricing window, IES has said the upward revision of petrol, diesel and LPG prices this week will be caused by rising international fuel prices, and the growing pockets of fuel shortages across the country, although the cedi appreciated against the dollar in the past two weeks.

Source: YEN.com.gh