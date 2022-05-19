A young Ghanaian doctor, Dr. Penelope Adinku, who made history by becoming the country's first female cardiothoracic surgeon has had her first operation

Dr. Penelope Adinku under the supervision of her boss and with the support of her junior colleagues has successfully repaired the heart of a 6-year-old girl

She explained after the procedure that the job of a cardiothoracic surgeon is extremely demanding, making it difficult for women with families to take care of

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dr. Penelope Adinku, a brilliant Ghanaian medical doctor has made history as Ghana's first female Cardiothoracic surgeon and has successfully performed her first procedure.

The process that was covered by Joy News shows the historic moment when a six-year-old girl living with heart disease had her issue totally addressed through the expertise of Dr Adinku.

The female doctor undertook the operation under the supervision of the head of the National Cardiothoracic Center, Dr Lawrence Agyemang Serebour, since it was her first time.

Dr. Penelope Adinku performing her first cardiothoracic surgery Photo credit: @joy997fm/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Narrating the experience

After it was all said and done, the accomplished doctor who just made history recounted the experience with a smile saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"She had her first surgery which improved her condition and she came for the second surgery which we just completed, where we opened up an obstruction in her heart to make sure blood flows into her lungs," she said after the successful surgery.

According to Dr. Penelope Adinku, she believes it has taken so long for Ghana to have her first female Cardiothoracic Surgeon because of the hectic nature of the specialized field, which makes it difficult for women to combine it with traditional family duties.

Watch the video below

Ghanaian Mom of 3 Graduates with PhD in Molecular and Cell Biology from University of Ghana

In an equally exciting love story, a mother of three from Ghana, Wilhelmina Annie Mensah, has graduated with a doctorate in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of Ghana.

According to Wilhelmina, the past six years have been a great learning phase for her. And, her years of dedication and commitment to her goal have paid off.

She achieved her master's in Medical Biochemistry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana before heading to the University of Ghana to pursue her PhD.

Source: YEN.com.gh