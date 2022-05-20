Ghanaian Actress and Movie Producer, Yvonne Nelson has opined that women should not get pregnant for men because they are madly in love with them

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, she noted that attaching emotions to childbearing can result in unwarranted "drama" and "stress"

Her view on pregnancy has stirred up negative reactions from fans as some chastised her for a failed relationship with ex-husband

According to her, women should do so only because they want to have children.

Jamie (father of Ryn), Ryn (daughter), Yvonne Nelson (mother). Photo Source: @yvonnenelsongh

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on HitzFM, she noted it is better to have children with someone you consider a friend or someone who is not in a committed or sexual relationship in order to avoid "drama" and "stress" that is associated with relationships.

I feel like, when you wanna have a kid, it should even be with somebody you are not in love with. If you want to bring a child into this world, it should be through mutual respect, understanding and being responsible – knowing that you are ready to have a baby.

She stated that being in an amorous relationship can be burdensome; meaning - one is likely to be distraught when his/her partner cheats. But, that wouldn’t be the case when the relationship is platonic.

She disclosed that she has plans of having more children and that she is ready if any man is ready to step up to the test.

When asked how she was going to do that since she is currently single with one child, she jokingly said:

“oh, but my manager is there. I have friends.”

Yvonne Nelson hinted that the last public relationship with her daughter's father, Jamie ended abruptly because there was too much love involved.

You do crazy stuff when you are in love.

Yvonne Nelson is on media rounds promoting her upcoming movie, Fifty Fifty.

The movie premiered this Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Silverbird Cinemas. The movie stars; Majid Michel, John Dumelo, and TikTok star Jackline Mensah, among others.

Fans react to Yvonne Nelson's comment on pregnancy

niikofix:

You are always blaming men for your troubles.....can you swear to your heart that you haven't helped any man cheat on his wife before?

stepkinz:

She’s rushing into relationships so she’s making a lot of mistakes. Stay humbled and good man will come.

nanaamaelikplim:

Yvonne this your fifty fifty movie is making u talk too much.

akwasi_nimako0:

This doesn’t make sense dear

jaykorus:

Tbh I think she has a point.

nugs_trnc:

Her ignorance smells so bad.

dor_jn:

She said, and they’ll cheat madam not all of them

joshua_gbeze:

what? Like seriously

kofiartist:

You don’t love those who love you and you wanna be in a relationship and have kids?

theozzytech:

Funny but she's making sense here.

mr_nsixteen:

Its her Personal opinion.do what works for you and you alone.

chairman_opp:

Just saying things to motivate yourself… you people should stop throwing dust into peoples eyes … if something didn’t go in your favor don’t try to justify it with a bad advice!

lifestylecollection848:

❤️I think I like your message…. Perfect if you think u can be responsible then get a friend and impregnate not a love one.

Source: YEN.com.gh