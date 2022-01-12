Joshua Amegashie-Viglo, a young man has risen fast through the ranks to become a respected executive member of his firm

He is the Digital Marketing Manager of Silver Star Tower and Digital Influencer for the Kalmoni Business Group

It all began when he served as a laborer and backhoe operator at Advance Construction and Development Limited and got appointed as an executive assistant

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young graduate of KNUST, Joshua Amegashie-Viglo, has become a top executive member a few years after serving as a laborer, carpenter, mason, steel bender, then driver and backhoe operator at Advance Construction and Development Limited in Ghana.

Sharing his story with YEN.com.gh, it emerged that the brilliant old student of Keta Senior High Technical School rose quickly to become an assistant to the Project Manager(2018) then assistant to the MD(2019).

Along the line, Joshua Amegashie-Viglo has served in various capacities in the real estate industry, including the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association – GREDA.

Photos of Joshua as a Labourer and a Executive Member Photo credit: Joshua Amegashie-Viglo

Source: UGC

The young engineer has been with Advance Construction and Development Ltd as a Site Supervisory Engineer on Star Property Development at Lakeside City and was Executive Assistant to Mr. Salah Kweku Kalmoni, the Executive Director of Silver Star Tower from September 2018 to December 2020.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He has also become the Digital Marketing Manager of Silver Star Tower and Digital Influencer for the Kalmoni Business Group.

Joshua is mastering in Business and Project Development of the Super Luxury Star Properties and the Super Affordable Flats both at Lakeside City.

"I have grown a lot of passion for affordable housing in Ghana and the need for a paradigm shift towards high-rise Estate Apartments to house more middle-class Ghanaian employees and Entrepreneurs," he says.

The Gospel Music Minister (Bass Guitar Player) who also doubles as a Youtuber (African Groove Hub), believes his successes have been directed by God almightly.

Lady who was 8th out of 9 kids becomes first to graduate from university

An amazing young Ghanaian lady called Alice Delali recently marked her birthday and used the occasion to narrate her awe-inspiring story that has raised many eyebrows.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her LinkedIn handle, Alice disclosed that she was born in a village where the closest house was about a 10-minute walk away.

As though that was not a difficult place to start life from, she was also the eighth out of nine children and lost both parents long before she could find her feet in life.

Source: YEN.com.gh