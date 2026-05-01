Real Madrid could axe eight players this summer after their nightmare season and some huge names are on the list

From David Alaba to Eduardo Camavinga, Madrid’s brutal rebuild is already taking shape behind the scenes

Real Madrid are behind Barcelona in La Liga title race by a massive 11 points and no one is actually safe

Real Madrid are reportedly gearing up for a significant summer rebuild following a disappointing 2025/26 campaign that has raised serious questions about the squad’s structure, depth, and long-term vision.

The Spanish powerhouse has struggled to meet expectations this season, suffering a Bayern Munich elimination in the UEFA Champions League and slipping 11 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race after 33 games.

Eduardo Camavinga is among the eight players who could leave Real Madrid at the end of the season. Image credit: Real Madrid CF

Source: Getty Images

That gap increased after Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis on Friday, March 24, while Barcelona secured a 2-0 away victory over Getafe, according to Flashscore.

According to Madrid Universal, club officials are now reviewing several first-team players, with up to eight names facing uncertain futures as Madrid look to reshape the squad for next season.

8 players could leave Real Madrid

Some of the most straightforward calls concern seasoned defenders David Alaba and Dani Carvajal. Both are approaching the final stretch of their current contracts, with little progress made toward extensions.

Barring a dramatic late turnaround, the duo could be on their way out of Santiago Bernabéu Stadium this summer, according to Defensa Central.

Their potential departures would mark the start of a broader rebuild, as Real Madrid aim to reduce the squad’s average age and inject fresh energy into key areas of the team.

Another high-profile case is Antonio Rudiger. Unlike Alaba and Carvajal, the German centre-back has reportedly been offered a new contract.

Antonio Rudiger is said to be nearing a Real Madrid contract extension. Image credit: Real Madrid CF

Source: Getty Images

However, no agreement has yet been reached, and Madrid are said to be unwilling to improve their current proposal. The next move now appears to rest with the player.

Fran Garcia, Ceballos could also depart

Elsewhere, Dani Ceballos and Fran Garcia are also weighing their options after struggling for regular minutes this season. Both players are understood to be open to new opportunities if suitable offers arrive.

Meanwhile, more complicated choices surround midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, forward Gonzalo Garcia, and defender Raul Asencio.

These are by no means players lacking in quality, but Real Madrid are carefully re-evaluating their roles as they look to create space for new arrivals.

Eduardo Camavinga, in particular, could draw significant interest on the market if the club decides a sale is necessary to generate funds for incoming transfers.

Finally, there is the case of Franco Mastantuono. Rather than selling the teenager permanently, Madrid are believed to favour a loan move so he can gain valuable senior experience before potentially returning stronger in the future.

With several decisions looming, this summer could mark the start of a new era at Real Madrid, who are expected to appoint a substantive manager.

Jurgen Klopp on Real Madrid's radar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Spanish giants have also reportedly planned a summer move for ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

According to Madrid Universal, the German coach is prepared to leave his current position as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull GmbH to take charge of Real Madrid.

Source: YEN.com.gh