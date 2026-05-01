The countdown has begun as the West African Examinations Council’s BECE 2026 draws closer, building excitement among candidates eager to close the chapter of basic education

In an effort to champion inclusivity, WAEC has announced special support measures for candidates with visual and hearing impairments, to ensure fair participation for all

The council has also readjusted the exam 'time' schedule and questions to curb leakages and strengthen the integrity of the 2026 BECE process

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The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Ghana, has released the official timetable for candidates set to sit for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Countdown to BECE 2026 begins as WAEC publishes full examination timetable. Image credit: GESHub

Source: UGC

According to the official timetable published by the council in February 2026, the examination is scheduled to begin on May 4, 2026.

On the opening day, candidates will sit for English Language (Essay and Objectives) as well as Religious and Moral Education (Essay and Objectives).

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, students will write Social Studies (Essay and Objectives) and Creative Art & Design (Essay and Objectives).

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the papers scheduled are Science (Essay and Objectives) and Career Technology (Essay and Objectives).

Thursday, May 7, 2026, will feature Mathematics (Essay and Objectives) and Ghanaian Language (Essay and Objectives).

On Friday, May 8, 2026, candidates will sit for French (Essay and Objectives) and Computing (Essay and Objectives).

The final paper will be written on Monday, May 11, 2026, where candidates will write Arabic (Essay and Objective).

The council explained that both papers for each subject will be written in a single sitting without breaks.

WAEC introduces a new exam schedule to prevent question paper leaks. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Students with disabilities to receive extra time

The West African Examinations Council also announced special arrangements for candidates with disabilities.

Special students, according to the release, will be granted additional time compared to other students.

They will be allowed an extra 50% of the time allocated to other candidates.

The arrangement forms part of efforts to ensure fairness and inclusivity during the examination process.

Read the details in the Facebook post below.

WAEC adjust 2026 BECE time schedule

Also, the Head of Public Affairs at the West African Examinations Council, John Kapi, has indicated that changes have been introduced to the 2026 BECE timetable and question structure to curb cross-border leakages.

Speaking on Badwam on Adom TV on April 27, 2026, he explained that although Ghana and Nigeria previously sat the same papers at the same time, new measures have been put in place due to recurring cases of question leakages (apor).

He noted that the exams will now start earlier, stating that “starting earlier helps prevent cross-border leakages.”

According to him, both the timing and structure of the examinations have been adjusted, including a revised start time of 8:30 am in Ghana.

Non-JHS3 students to be barred from BECE

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh also reported that the government plans to bar students who have not progressed to Junior High School 3 from registering for the BECE, as part of the plans to overhaul the country's basic education system.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, noted that the practice had contributed to persistently poor performance in BECE results over the years, as some candidates are not adequately prepared for the exam's demands.

Source: YEN.com.gh