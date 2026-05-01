Antoine Semenyo’s rapid rise into the Premier League’s elite, breaking into the top scorers list in the 2025/26 season

Pep Guardiola has unlocked Semenyo’s attacking output, boosting his goals, assists, and overall influence in the final third

The detailed stats behind Semenyo’s breakout campaign, including his efficiency, shot accuracy, and push in the Golden Boot race

Former Ghana Premier League star has lavished praise on the Man City forward amid the EPL title race

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The 2025/26 Premier League season has delivered another fierce race for the Golden Boot, with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland leading the charts on 24 goals.

Brentford’s Igor Thiago follows closely with 21, while Chelsea’s João Pedro and several others continue to push the race deeper into the campaign.

Antoine Semenyo is one of the most prolific forwards in the Premier League this season with 15 goals. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

How many EPL goals has Semenyo scored?

Among the standout performers, Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has quietly established himself as one of the league’s most effective forwards, ranking third with 15 goals.

According to the BBC, his performances for Manchester City have been a key part of their attacking strength, with 21 appearances highlighting his importance to Pep Guardiola’s squad rotation and system.

According to the Premier League, Semenyo has also contributed four assists, taking his overall attacking involvement to 19 goal contributions this season.

His goal-per-90 return of 0.48 places him in strong company among elite forwards, while his minutes-per-goal rate of 189 shows his growing consistency in front of goal.

“I think Semenyo’s numbers show a striker who is becoming more reliable and efficient at the highest level. A goal-per-90 like that and nearly a goal every 2–3 games in minutes played is what elite forwards are built on. If he maintains this, Ghana has a real top-class finisher on their hands,” ex-Ghanaian midfielder Kofi Yeboah said to YEN.com.gh.

Semenyo gets ready to shine for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup after scoring 15 Premier League goals this season. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's impact at Manchester City

Beyond raw numbers, Semenyo’s underlying statistics underline his efficiency and development as a top-level attacker.

Per BBC statistics, he has registered 116 shots this season, converting at a rate of 20%, with a shot accuracy of 50%, figures that reflect both volume and reliability in front of goal.

Compared to other top scorers, Semenyo sits just behind more established names like Haaland but ahead of several high-profile Premier League forwards, including Viktor Gyökeres, Ollie Watkins, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

His ability to consistently produce goals while also contributing creatively with assists has made him one of the most balanced attackers in the league.

Semenyo's rise has also been shaped by tactical adaptability at Manchester City, where he has adjusted quickly to Pep Guardiola’s demanding system.

Operating across the front line, the ex-Bournemouth star's movement, pressing intensity, and link-up play have complemented his finishing ability, making him a valuable asset in multiple competitions.

With the season entering its decisive stage, Semenyo’s form can be crucial for Pep Guardiola's side as they aim to beat Arsenal to the Premier League title.

Antoine Semenyo among top 5 African stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has been tipped as one of the top five African players to watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, underlining his rapid rise.

His explosive club form has put him firmly in the spotlight as Ghana look to make an impact in North America.

Source: YEN.com.gh