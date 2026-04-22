A Ghanaian man has broken down the rank structure within the Ghana Immigration Service for officers holding WASSCE certificates

In the video, he detailed the entry-level stage starting from recruit status and explained how officers could advance step by step to higher ranks with the stated qualifications

Meanwhile, the Ghana Immigration Service has embarked on an operation that has led to the arrest of close to 1,000 undocumented migrants across various locations

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A Ghanaian content creator has outlined the ranks available within the Ghana Immigration Service for applicants holding WASSCE certificates.

A Ghanaian content creator clarifies immigration ranks for WASSCE certificate holders seeking recruitment. Image credit: Ghana Immigration Service/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video, Kelly Blog shared findings from his research, aiming to educate prospective applicants on what to expect after successfully joining the service.

According to him, successful candidates begin their journey as recruits during a six-month intensive training programme at the training school.

“At training, you are a recruit,” he explained, noting that applicants undergo rigorous preparation before being formally passed out.

He further stated that after completing training, recruits are appointed as Assistant Immigration Control Officer Grade 2, marking their official entry into the service.

Kelly Blog added that progression within the service is based on experience and performance. He explained that after serving for a minimum of four years, officers become eligible to apply for promotion.

Upon approval, such officers are elevated to Assistant Immigration Control Officer Grade 1, representing the next stage in their career advancement.

His explanation comes at a time when applicants are actively progressing through the Ghana security services recruitment process, having completed medical screening and now awaiting background checks and further assessments.

The recruitment exercise covers the four main internal security services, namely the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana Prisons Service.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Ghana Immigration arrests over 600 undocumented migrants

Earlier, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) arrested over 600 undocumented migrants, including hundreds of children, during a dawn operation across parts of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The raid, carried out in the early hours of Tuesday, April 21, 2026, targeted foreign beggars who had taken over some areas in the city of Kumasi.

Led by the Ashanti Regional Commander of the GIS, DCOI Fred Amankwa, the operation began at 3:30 a.m. and ended at 5:00 a.m.

It covered areas including Asawase, Alabar, Akwatia Line, Dagomba Line, Sabon Zongo, and Aboabo.

In all, a total of 606 individuals were arrested during the exercise, comprising 381 children, 72 females, and 153 males.

Ghana Immigration Service arrests over 600 undocumented migrants in Kumasi. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Kumasi residents want beggars repatriated

Residents in Kumasi and surrounding communities have, for years, called for the repatriation of foreign beggars, particularly Nigerien nationals, whose numbers have surged on the streets.

They claim the situation has heightened concerns over public nuisance and poor sanitation.

Many of them were repatriated about two years ago but have since returned.

The GIS said the presence of the beggars has not only created a nuisance but has also contributed to worsening sanitary conditions in affected communities.

The individuals picked up in the dawn operation have been transported to Prampram for further screening to establish their identities.

The Minister for The Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, discloses that only 1,000 out of 180,000 applicants to be recruited into the Ghana Immigration Service. Photo credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

GIS to recruit 1,000 personnel

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, had indicated that less than 1% of applicants to the Ghana Immigration Services will be recruited.

The minister indicated that more than 180,000 have applied to join the Ghana Immigration Service.

The service’s training and accommodation facilities can only cater to a limited number of selected recruits.

Source: YEN.com.gh