President Mahama drew attention after he lost his cool over the conduct of one of his security personnel during a tense public moment

Following the incident, Mahama firmly scolded the officer and warned against repeating such behaviour, making his position clear on the spot

The video has sparked a wide online discussion, with netizens flooding the comment section to share their views on how the President handled the matter

The President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has drawn widespread online attention after publicly correcting his security personnel during an official engagement.

The President of Ghana publicly scolds his security personnel over their handling of bloggers upon his arrival for a sod-cutting event. Image credit: Jubilee House/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The incident occurred when the President arrived for the sod-cutting ceremony of a multipurpose hall and hostel project at SDA College of Education.

Upon landing from an Air Force jet, he was met with a lively and energetic atmosphere, as bloggers and a media team gathered to capture his arrival. At the same time, excited schoolchildren filled the space with chants of welcome, creating a vibrant and spirited reception.

In an attempt to manage the crowd and ensure the President’s safety, a member of the security team was seen handling one of the individuals in a manner that did not sit well with the President.

Reacting immediately, President Mahama intervened and addressed the security officer, urging restraint and respect for those present.

“Take your time. Don’t harass them. Be always gentle with them,” he instructed.

The moment, captured on video, has since gained significant traction online, with many praising the President for demonstrating care and consideration.

The development has continued to generate online discussion, and at the time of reporting, the video had garnered 14.5K likes and 210 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Mahama publicly checking his security spark reactions

Netizens who took to the comment section shared mixed reactions. Below are some of their responses.

Midas Gh wrote:

"This man is a special gift from good to us oo, let's hold him well🙏🙏."

Brilene_Kel🇬🇭 stressed:

"Young man, you must always be gentle🥰🥰🥰."

Jacob Lampo wrote:

"You see oooo mmmm thank you, president."

Bra__Fii commented:

"Head of settings❤️😂."

Sedy 🥰❤ shared:

"He always wants people to be treated equally 🥰🥰🥰."

Dj Mike Fresh added:

"I just love the intro 💯💯💯💯."

Misty2 wrote:

"Settings if you know you know😂😂."

Kenny alsini asked:

"38% how far 🤩🤩🤩."

\Nana Efeya❤️ indicated:

"A father with a good heart."

flexzyprints_gh wrote:

"A true leader 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Solomon Aprim Logical 🕊️🕊️🕊 wrote:

"The name NDC has stuck in the minds of the students forever oo. 3y3 zu 🤗👏🙏✌️😊."

Gloria Huze and the Ejisu MCE, Jerryne Asante, both of whom are appointees of President John Mahama, allegedly fight over state warehouses. Photo credit: GhanaWeb.

Source: UGC

Two Mahama appointees fight over state property

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti Regional Coordinator for the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Gloria Huze, has levelled a serious allegation against the Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu, Jerryne Asante.

This comes in the wake of recent commotion at the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, where a group of men purported to be constituency executives of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) stormed the MCE’s office in an attempt to attack her.

Following the incident, the NDC Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser was accused of mobilising party executives to attack Jerryne Asante.

Source: YEN.com.gh