Kubala King’s wife, Queen Nandi, has stirred fresh attention with a message from London to women in Ghana

The message comes after her husband was deported from Scotland and was later seen in Sunyani

Her latest comments have added a new twist to the growing conversation around the Kubala Kingdom

Kubala King’s wife, Jean Gasho, popularly known within the Kubala Kingdom as Queen Nandi, has sent a message to Ghanaian women after her husband was deported from Scotland and returned to Ghana.

Queen Nandi lists roles for Ghanaian women after Kubala King lands in Sunyani. Image credit: Moors Northern Tribe

Source: UGC

Queen Nandi, who is currently in London, made the remarks in a TikTok video that has since attracted attention online.

In the video, she introduced herself as Prophetess Meretema, Queen Nandi of the Northern Kingdom, before addressing women in Ghana over the presence of Kubala King in Sunyani.

Kubala Queen's message to Ghanaian women

According to her, “Jehovah is doing a new thing in the Kingdom of Kubala,” adding that King Atehene, also known as Kubala King, had arrived in Sunyani.

She then called on women in Ghana and what she described as women of Judah to rise, claiming that the King needed three women to serve around him.

Queen Nandi said one of the women must be a holy woman, while the other two could be widows, divorcees or single mothers.

She explained that the selected women would follow Kubala King wherever he goes and attend to his needs.

According to her, their roles would include feeding him, clothing him, washing his clothes and carrying out what she described as sacred ministrations to the King of the North in Sunyani.

She linked the request to biblical examples, claiming that women in ancient times ministered to prophets such as Jeremiah, Isaiah, Elisha, Elijah, Moses and Jesus.

“This is your chance for your own redemption,” she said, while directing interested women to send applications to her Instagram page, Jean Gasho.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Queen Nandi hinted at visit to Ghana

Queen Nandi also described herself as the Queen of Ghana within the Kubala Kingdom, saying she would reign over the people.

Queen Nandi also made another statement in a separate post, urging Ghanaian women to embrace what she described as natural beauty.

“All women of Ghana, prepare to meet your queen. No more wigs, eyelashes or makeup among the women of Ghana. Natural beauty for the glory of Yehowah and King Atehene,” she wrote.

She said women should embrace natural beauty for the glory of Yehowah and King Atehene.

Check out the TikTok post below:

Her comments have sparked mixed reactions on social media, especially because they come shortly after Kubala King’s deportation from Scotland and his recent sighting on the streets of Sunyani.

Kubala King, formerly known as Kofi Offeh, gained attention in the UK over his self-styled Kingdom of Kubala before his deportation brought him back to Ghana.

Kubala King’s aide sends a message to Ghanaians following his deportation. Image credit: Moorishtribe

Source: TikTok

Asnat listed offerings required for Kubala King

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a close associate of Kubala King, Kaura Taylor, issued a public message addressing Ghanaians and media houses.

The statement listed strict cultural rules and items required before approaching the King.

The message has sparked mixed reactions as debates grow around his return to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh