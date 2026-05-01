Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan has received a special honour from France’s top division Ligue 1

The 40-year-old continues to be celebrated as one of Ghana’s finest football exports of the 21st century

One passionate fan even took admiration a step further, boldly claiming Gyan was better than Karim Benzema

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Asamoah Gyan’s football legacy was celebrated on social media by the French top flight.

The former Black Stars captain received a nostalgic shout-out from Ligue 1’s official X account on April 30, 2026.

Asamoah Gyan receives heartfelt tribute from French Ligue 1 on X. Photo by Ezra Shaw, Jean-Pierre Clatot, and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Asamoah Gyan honoured by French Ligue 1

Accompanied by highlight clips from his time at Stade Rennais, the post read:

“Ghana’s pride, Baby Jet Gyan 🇬🇭”

Unsurprisingly, football fans and admirers of the Baby Jet quickly filled the comment section with their own heartfelt tributes.

@KINXEEL wrote:

"The best Ghanaian player ever."

@AdubeaUK3 added:

"Asamoah Baby Jet Gyan . A Ghanaian football legend."

@mckidok posted:

"Herh we love him here ooo."

@jude_nii13 said:

"Admin really understands his craft."

@nshonasia tweeted:

"Really forgot he played in Ligue 1. Tbh the French league has produced some crazy talents."

@RebeccaMor78308 claimed:

"We need to be honest sometimes; this guy is far better than Benzema in terms of goal-scoring."

How did Asamoah Gyan perform in the French Ligue 1?

Gyan joined Stade Rennes from Serie A side Udinese, and while his stay in Ligue 1 wasn’t the longest, it was certainly memorable.

According to data from Transfermarkt, he made 48 appearances, netted 14 goals, and registered five assists in the French top flight.

His most prolific season came in 2009/10, when he bagged 13 goals, a performance that earned him international acclaim and paved the way for a move to England.

In total, the striker racked up 53 appearances for Rennes across all competitions before bidding farewell to Ligue 1.

Gyan's career in retrospect

Long before his European adventures, Gyan’s journey began in the bustling streets of Dansoman with Liberty Professionals.

Asamoah Gyan celebrates with his Black Stars teammates after scoring against Germany at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

Nicknamed the Baby Jet for his lightning speed, a title inspired by Ghanaian sprint legend Alice Anum, Gyan quickly became a household name.

Beyond his club career, his contributions to the national team are unrivalled. He remains Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, having netted 51 goals for the Black Stars, per Ghanasoccernet.

From dramatic World Cup moments to unforgettable AFCON appearances, Gyan's story is stitched into the fabric of Ghana’s football heritage.

While he’s sometimes underrated at club level, Gyan carved a respectable path, playing for top-tier sides like Udinese (Italy), Rennes (France), Sunderland (England), and later moving to the Middle East.

Asamoah Gyan vows to expose his 'enemies'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has issued a warning to those he accuses of tarnishing his image with false claims.

The 39-year-old revealed that on Friday, July 18, will be the day he finally addresses the situation and exposes those he believes have intentionally damaged his reputation.

Source: YEN.com.gh