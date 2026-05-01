Ice Prince, the renowned Nigerian musician, surfaced online with a noticeably slimmer and more refined look that immediately drew attention across social platforms

In his latest Instagram post, the star appeared leaner as he confidently flexed his toned abs, showcasing the results of his fitness transformation

His photos and video sparked warm reactions from followers, who praised his new style and admired the discipline behind his refreshed appearance

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Nigerian music star Ice Prince has set social media buzzing after unveiling a striking new physical transformation.

Nigerian musician Ice Prince flaunts his new look as he shares his weight loss journey. Image credit: Ice Prince/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a recent video shared on his Instagram page, the “Oleku” hitmaker appeared noticeably slimmer, confidently showing off his newly defined abs as he compared it to his earlier photos.

The video, which surfaced on April 30, 2026, captured Ice Prince flexing his toned physique as he stressed how fit he now feels after the transformation.

Alongside the clip, he detailed the lifestyle changes that supported his new look. He explained that he cut out sugar, alcohol, wine, energy drinks, soda, and bread, while also quitting smoking as part of his fitness journey.

According to the artist, these adjustments played a major role in achieving the body he now displays, which has drawn admiration and conversation among fans online.

The transformation has surprised many followers, with the music star receiving widespread attention across social platforms.

Beyond the physical change, Ice Prince has also released a new track titled “Basu Kidi”, which is already gaining traction and streaming activity online.

Watch the Instagram video of Ice Prince below.

See the Facebook photos of Ice Prince below.

Reactions to Ice Prince’s slim look

The photos and video shared by Ice Prince have caught attention online. His followers have been admiring his new look, sharing lovely comments under the post.

Victor Nnamoko shared:

"I love this for you, Zamani. Health is wealth!!"

Crazeclown wrote:

"I'm jealous 😡 Congratulations 😡😡 and I’m so happy for you 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡."

Ibrahimsuleimanofficial commented:

"Discipline!!! I am super proud of you, my bro, well done! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾✨️."

Omonioboli added:

"Thank you, Jesus! Listen! You can do ANYTHING you set your mind to 📌."

swankyjerry added:

"Super proud of you 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

donflexx wrote:

"Great Job on this journey, fam. Now, let’s channel positive energy in lifting to add a few lean muscles, shall we? ❤️."

beverly_osu commented:

"👏👏👏you did a gooood job."

libertycuba added:

"Daddy did it ❤️."

Mashim Ignatius Lwarims wrote:

"People are really working on their bodies, but look at me trekking to the next junction to buy fufu. Fada lawd. Health is wealth, you look good, Ice."

Kyei Barfour Benjamin shared:

"Zamaaaaani, legendary, the god of African hip-hop. Story story, we got to give God glory, we got to live life slowly, Yolo no Dey bring life back. That track featuring Sunny Neji was my favourite back then at uni."

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah flaunts her new look as she shares her weight loss journey. Photo source: Roselyn Ngissah

Source: Instagram

Roselyn Ngissah slims down, flaunts new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian Roselyn Ngissah has popped up with a new look on social media.

In new photos shared on her Instagram page, Ngissah showed she had slimmed down, flaunting a smart but playful fashion style.

She wore a white long-sleeve button-down shirt, neatly fitted and tucked into a unique mini skirt made from striped neckties in shades of blue.

Source: YEN.com.gh