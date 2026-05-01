Popular Ghanaian media personality Blakk Rasta was dragged before the Accra High Court on alleged contempt charges filed by lawyers for Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple

The suit accused Blakk Rasta of making derogatory comments about a judge on his YouTube show between April 13 and 28, 2026, in relation to an ongoing EOCO case

The applicants sought a court order to jail Blakk Rasta, whose real name is Abubakar Ahmed, for allegedly smearing the court and encouraging defiance of judicial authority

Blakk Rasta has been dragged before the Accra High Court on alleged charges of contempt.

Blakk Rasta Dragged to Accra High Court Over Alleged Contempt of Court Charges

Source: Facebook

The action, filed by lawyers for Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple and Sesi-Edem Company Limited, accused the controversial media personality of using derogatory words against a judge and bringing disrepute to the judiciary.

According to reports, the application, pursuant to Article 19(12) of the 1992 Constitution, is seeking an order from the court to jail Blakk Rasta, whose real name is Abubakar Ahmed, for contempt of court.

The case stemmed from an ongoing court case between the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, the Volta Regional representative of the Council of State and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sesi-Edem Company Limited.

EOCO declared him a person of interest in relation to an investigation into alleged fraud and money laundering involving millions.

The High Court ruled that EOCO violated the constitutional principles of fairness, as it acted without a lawful mandate.

Blakk Rasta faces contempt charge

According to the suit, between April 13 and 28, 2026, Blakk Rasta made a series of comments regarding the case that were disrespectful to the court and impugned its motives.

They claimed that the statements made on his popular YouTube show were a sustained smear campaign targeting the court, the presiding judge, Justice Richard Appietu, and the applicants.

Dr Tanko's lawyers quoted a statement from Blakk Rasta, which reportedly encapsulated the issues with his approach.

"Tanko is going to the court, where we all are supposed to get justice ultimately. But again, our courts are seen to have some rodents in there who can just do anything as Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposed to us the other day in his exposé. Congratulations for EOCO for not getting frightened or hindered by any court or anything that has to do with the law," the statement read.

The applicants argued that these statements were not only offensive and derogatory but also encouraged a challenge to the judiciary's power by praising EOCO.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the case against Blakk Rasta.

Source: YEN.com.gh