A young lady working as a nurse has said that coming to the UK to work with high expectations is a bad idea

The nurse revealed how she has not been able to get a car and still trekking to her workplace

Many disagreed with her in the comment section as they shared personal experiences of how the UK changed their lives

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady whose video went viral after complaining about how hard it is to work in the UK has spoken again.

In an earlier report, the nurse said that she was very sad after getting her salary when she saw the kind of bills she would pay.

The lady advised people to drop their expectations at the airport. Photo source: TikTok/@that_theatre_nurse

Source: UGC

Do not have high expectations

She, therefore, spoke about how life is never easy for a salary earner in the UK. In a new video, the nurse reacted to people asking her to come back home if she is tired of staying abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady said despite the challenges abroad, she is still not willing to come back to Nigeria. The health practitioner advised people to drop all their expectations at the airport when coming to work abroad.

I once went hungry

According to her, a Nigerian who borrowed with the hope of paying back within six months of working in the UK suffered.

The Nigerian relived how she went hungry after sending first salary home to settle the debt she had before travelling abroad.

Watch her video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred tens of comments and many likes. Below are some of the reactions:

EZEKIEL PRINCE said:

"I borrowed 3.5m before coming to the UK but after 2 months of working I payed it off na who nor serious nor go survive for UK."

She replied:

"That's two months salary or so, u no eat?"

abudhabi996 reacted:

"My cousin borrowed 5m wetin 5 months he cleared, I have cousins in Uk and they are building there house here in Nigeria."

maryOvie said:

"That’s not true. I borrowed 4 million and paid it back within 4 months of being in the Uk as a student doing support work."

taiwoawoyemi476 said:

"Thanks for the insights jare... I don dey lower mine small small."

Kayce said:

"The bills in Uk is so high."

Do not relocate abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a UK based man, Yaw Okyere, stated during an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that if one has a good-paying job that enables him or her to save Ghc2,000 (N134,173.20) per month, there is no need to move abroad.

Yaw explained that earning money abroad is not always consistent. There are days one may make more and days that very low income will be earned.

The young man shared that if he had the chance to move back to Ghana, he would have in a heartbeat but he has unfortunately committed himself to a lot of things.

Source: YEN.com.gh