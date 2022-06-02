A young man, Oladehinde Ayomide Emmanuel, never allowed a lack of job opportunities to stop him, he created work for himself

In another report, Aketch Joy Winnie held tightly to her dream of becoming an international model despite the challenges in her path

Deborah Akanni walked with the poise of a sought-after model even when she was still relatively unknown in Nigeria

Everybody at the top today started from somewhere. Some successful people had very humble beginnings that showed how things gradually worked out for them.

In recent times, young people have shown pride in documenting their humble starts even before they make it big in life.

A report of a model days ago had people praising her commitment and determination. In this report, YEN.com.gh will be looking at three instances of people who confronted their challenges.

1. Oladehinde Ayomide Emmanuel

A young Nigerian man, Oladehinde Ayomide Emmanuel, who is not ashamed of where he is setting out from shared how he invested N30,000 into a popcorn business.

Even though he has not succeeded as big as he would want to, Ayomide hopes that he would grow into registering his business and having branches in all 36 states of the federation.

The popcorn seller said when the weather is especially good, he could make at least N10,000 in a day.

2. Deborah Akanni

A young Nigerian lady, Deborah Akanni, hit it big as a runway professional despite the fact that she started small from a compound.

In a video shared on TikTok, the young lady showed the moment she was leaving the country to a place where her story was about to change.

Her determination eventually paid off as she got international gigs to model for a number of fashion lines.

3 Aketch Joy Winnie

The story of Aketch Joy Winnie speaks volumes of the power of focus. Joy has always dreamt of one day working as a model.

After graduation from school, the lady worked as a teacher. Despite that, she kept up hope until she eventually got invited to Paris to model.

Never be discouraged

Challenges are sometimes not a show of failures. If you believe you are on the right path, make your challenges become your motivation.

