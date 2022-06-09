Jeffrey Mawusi Drai, a recent graduate of the University of Ghana has opened up about emerging as the best in his class

In a post, the young man shared that his final grade point was 3.81 and that got him the GNPC Foundation Scholar and Dean’s Honour Award

Mawusi went ahead and thanked all lecturers, teaching assistants, his aunt and other stakeholders who made his academic journey a successful one

An excited Ghanaian young man by the name of Jeffrey Mawusi Drai has recently announced emerging as the best graduating student in his program of studies at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The LinkedIn post sighted by YEN.com.gh had Jeffrey recounting that his final grade point was 3.81/4.00 and that won him the GNPC Foundation Scholar and Dean’s Honour Award.

Jeffrey with his graduating sash and giving a speech Photo credit: Jeffrey Mawusi Drai/LinkedIn

Sharing more about his journey, the young man stated that his life in school was on all about academics and that he was a part of the school's sports team, the debate team.

"Aside academic excellence, I actively participated in intramural sports as a footballer, debate where I made three tournament finals and gained a spot on the university’s contingent for the 2021 Ghana Universities Debate Championship(GUDC) and I busily volunteered as a STEM advocate with NSBE Ghana"

Jeffrey used the opportunity to express his gratitude to all lecturers and teaching assistants who played major roles in his academic success. He also thanked his aunt and other people for their investment in his journey.

